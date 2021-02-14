Why Dolly Parton Never Had Kids

Because Dean rarely accompanies Parton to public events, the singer says people sometimes question whether he really exists. "A lot of people have thought that through the years because he does not want to be in the spotlight at all," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "It's just not who he is. He's like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he'd never get a minute’s peace and he's right about that."