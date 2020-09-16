Why Does Kevin Costner Keep Making Baseball Movies And When’s His Next One? We'll Fill You In

Kevin Costner’s Next Baseball Movie Is Coming

Costner is definitely aware of his status as the go-to guy for baseball movies, so he knows that there’s always going to be speculation about when the next one is coming. The actor sat down with Larry King back in 2016 and said he does have the next one in mind, though he intimated that it might be his last one. “I think I have one more in me,” Costner told King. “It has to do with the Cubs.” At the time, it still needed to be written, but since the Cubs managed to break their infamous “curse” and win the World Series, there’s likely a plethora of inspiration to work with.