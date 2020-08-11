Why Does Gwyneth Paltrow Get So Much Hate?

In 2017, OK! claimed Jessica Alba and Paltrow were secretly feuding behind the scenes of their reality TV show, Planet Of The Apps. A supposed “source” told the outlet, “Jessica and Gwyneth are like oil and water,” adding, “It's shocking they even agreed to do this together.” The two actresses would supposedly snipe at each other about their respective businesses. Paltrow, who was privately seething that Alba’s The Honest Company “was valued at a billion dollars” and would “take digs at the fact that the company was sued over some of its product ingredients.” In return, Alba would allegedly snap back that her company “connects with real women,” while Goop is only “catering to the wealthy.” Gossip Cop thought this story smelled a little phony, so we reached out to our source involved in production on Planet Of The Apps who reassured us the whole premise was nonsense. Alba and Paltrow got along just fine on set.