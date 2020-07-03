Why Do People Hate Ruby Rose?

Not Everyone Hates Her, Though

In reality, Rose does have a very dedicated fan base that defend through some of these insults and critiques. Though they're not obviously as loud as the ones hammering the actress for her looks or skills, they're completely on the opposite side of the matter and frequently support the actress. And, as they astutely point out on the more vitriolic posts about Rose, it's extremely fair to say that a good chunk of the hate she receives is due to her gender identity and sexuality. The insidious nature of sexism and homophobia can't be understated. Though it's easy to write off most haters as such, it's still an incredibly ugly side of pop culture that needs to be recognized.