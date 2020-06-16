Why Do People Hate Angelina Jolie?

Many blamed Jolie for breaking up Pitt’s previous marriage. At the time, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were considered one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood. Jolie was vilified as the "other woman," the homewrecker who broke up a happily married couple, while Pitt was called every nasty name in the book, and some even went so far as to allege that the actor had cheated on Aniston with Jolie. Both Aniston and Jolie have publicly denied claims that Jolie cheated with Pitt during his marriage to Aniston. Of the accusation, Jolie told Marie Claire, via Today, "To be intimate with a married man, when my own father cheated on my mother, is not something I could forgive. I could not, could not look at myself in the morning if I did that."