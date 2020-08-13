Why Do Britney Spears Fans Think Her Boyfriend Sam Asghari Is Suspicious?

Asghari "Dumping" Spears?

After Spears checked herself into the wellness treatment facility a little later that month, the National Enquirer took this opportunity to claim Asghari had dumped Spears over her stint in the mental health facility. The outlet tried to back up it’s suspect claims with an anonymous “insider,” who explained, “Sam's not thrilled with the prospect of nurse-maiding Britney back from the brink again.” The source added, “Brit's been a lot for Sam to handle and he's looking to get off this rollercoaster.” The couple’s Instagram accounts painted a much different story. As soon as Spears was released from the facility, she and Asghari picked up right where they left off. Because social media can’t always be trusted to provide a clear picture, Gossip Cop once again reached out to our source in Spears’ camp who confirmed our hunch that the story was “incorrect.”