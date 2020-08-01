Why Did People Hate Kristen Stewart?

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were once Hollywood’s hottest "It" couple. The two, who met on the set of Twilight, broke up about three years into their relationship. The break up, and the scandal that caused it, soon became tabloid fodder and Stewart became public enemy number one.
Kristen Stewart’s fall from grace came abruptly and the actress’s reputation suffered for years following the scandal that brought about the end of her relationship with Pattinson. The exes are believed to have first gotten together sometime in 2009, though both Pattinson and Stewart played coy about their relationship.
In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK last year, Stewart explained, years after the pair had broken up, “When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by. So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it's ours.’” That attitude changed, however, in July 2012. Photographers caught Stewart and her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, who was married with children, in a compromising position.
The very next day after the news broke about the affair, both Sanders and Stewart released statements to People confirming the news. They both apologized to their respective partners for what Stewart described as a “momentary indiscretion.” That public apology wasn’t quite enough to soothe Pattinson’s sense of betrayal, however, and the actor moved out of the LA home he shared with Stewart the day after that. The two briefly reconciled that fall, but by the next spring, the two were once again broken up.
The secretive couple’s every move was scrutinized while they were together, so it’s no surprise that even years after Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson called it quits for good, the tabloids still can’t help but manufacture drama about them. For instance, there was a report from HollywoodLife that Pattinson “desperately” wanted to revive his “bond” with Stewart. A supposed tipster for the site insisted Pattinson “looks forward to being a part of her life in one way shape or form.” The outlet’s shoddy reporting turned out to be its downfall, however, as Gossip Cop questioned everything about this story, including its almost certainly fake source.
That same outlet also reported that “friends” of Stewart’s were warning her to keep away from Pattinson. “Kristen's friends believe the rumors about her hooking up with Rob again, but she is being coy and not talking about it to anyone,” a suspicious source informed the gossip blog. Stewart, who was dating supermodel Stella Maxwell at the time, was allegedly warned “to leave Rob alone and not to ruin the good thing she has with Stella,” the insider continued. Gossip Cop reached out to our source close to the situation who laughed off the claims. Pattinson and Stewart had been broken up for years at that point and had clearly moved on.
While Pattinson was dating singer FKA Twigs, Celebrity Insider, another shady gossip blog, insisted the actor was only seeing FKA Twigs as a rebound until he and Stewart got back together. Gossip Cop pointed out that the pair had been dating for several years and had even gotten engaged in 2015, making it highly unlikely that Pattinson considered the singer a “rebound.” In the time since we debunked that story, Pattinson and FKA Twigs broke up, but he still hasn’t gotten back together with Stewart, which only further proves our point.
Kristen Stewart’s dating life was supposedly very interesting for Pattinson, according to an article from HollywoodLife, which claimed the British star was “surprised” Stewart was dating, Sara Dinkin. Pattinson allegedly was shocked to see that Stewart had become enamored with Dinkin “so fast,” according to a source. Gossip Cop called foul on this false story. At the time, Pattinson was dating his still-current girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, and had seemingly moved on from his half-decade old ex.
Robert Pattinson isn’t the only Hollywood heavyweight that Stewart has been paired with. Because the actress also dates women, the supermarket gossip rags continually speculate about Stewart’s relationships with various female celebrities. OK! reported in 2018 that Stewart was “crushing” on Cate Blanchett. “Kristen's been infatuated with Cate for years,” a so-called “source” told the outlet. “She just wilts over her looks.” The questionable insider concluded that Stewart "would like something more with Cate.” It should be noted that Blanchett has four children with her husband of 23 years, which adds a dose of reality to this nonsensical tale. Gossip Cop was told on background that Stewart was not romantically pursuing Blanchett, which put the silly rumor to bed.
For whatever reason, perhaps because both actresses have professed an interest in women, Drew Barrymore and Kristen Stewart are often paired together. NW was the first outlet Gossip Cop encountered that carried this rumor with their report that Stewart and Barrymore were flirting on the set of the Charlie’s Angels reboot. “Drew has made no secret of the fact that she likes men and women, and has admired Kristen from afar for years,” a shady tipster revealed. “Everyone's noticed the chemistry between the two during script reads, they've become very close very quickly.”
First of all, Drew Barrymore wasn’t even involved in the latest reboot of the classic 70’s TV show. Her production company did handle the first two films in 2000 and 2003 respectively, but had nothing to do with the 2019 film. Stewart also hadn’t officially signed onto the project at that time, though she did eventually star in the film. The second report that we came across was from both Star and RadarOnline and essentially just regurgitated the NW story. Luckily for Gossip Cop, the second story was easily debunked using the same evidence as before.
Even Kristen Stewart’s current relationship with writer Dylan Meyer has been scrutinized, with OK! writing earlier this year that Stewart was “bored” with her relationship with Meyer. “Kristen has this nervous energy and impatience, it's reflected in all of her failed relationships,” a supposed pal said, adding, “She can't sit still with one person, she needs attention from multiple sources.” Gossip Cop pointed to a recent interview in which Stewart said she wanted to marry Meyer, which totally ruined the phony narrative the outlet was trying to push.
It’s our personal theory that the reason tabloids keep pushing the narrative that Kristen Stewart is a hard-partying, bed hopper is because Stewart was once caught cheating. Otherwise, why are there so many stories like the 2018 report from NW that claimed Cindy Crawford was worried about her daughter Kaia Gerber becoming friends with Stewart. The famous supermodel was supposedly nervous about her daughter picking up Stewart’s partying habits, sources informed the tabloid.
“She worries they're not the right kind of friends Kaia needs right now,” snitched the insider. “She knows most models these days are involved in that kind of [party] scene. But that doesn't mean she wants her baby partaking in it. It's very toxic!" Crawford’s rep, not some anonymous source, told Gossip Cop that the allegations made by the outlet were “completely fabricated.” That’s a lot more reliable than some unknown, unverified “source.”
About a year later, Star published an article reporting that “friends” of Stewart were worried about the actress’ partying habits. “To Kristen, the only way to blow off steam is by partying,” an insider told the magazine. “She goes out most nights - usually to house parties where she can be herself and slug back some beers.” Gossip Cop doubted the truth of this story, so we reached out to a source close to the situation who denied the rumors. Stewart was not using alcohol and partying as a way to relieve stress in a way that worried those close to her.
Stewart’s reputation with the ladies allegedly bothered another famous lesbian, one whom Stewart greatly admires: Jodi Foster. According to OK!, Foster lectured the younger actress, with a source insisting, “Jodie's urged her to stop drinking and chain-smoking, and suggested she could ease up on the over-the-top PDA too.” Gossip Cop once again learned from our source close to the action that this was blatantly untrue.
Tabloids keep insisting on painting Kristen Stewart as some sort of bad girl. It doesn’t seem to matter to those unscrupulous outlets that the incident in which Stewart got that “bad girl” label happened nearly a decade ago at this point. It should come as no surprise that the gang of supermarket tabloid troublemakers constantly get the story wrong about Stewart, especially since it’s so obvious that each one has a clear bias against her. At a certain point, this kind of constant negative press has to count as some sort of harassment. Call us naive, but it just isn’t fair that an incident from eight years ago is still affecting a woman who just wants to move on with her life. It’s a shame these publications can’t do the same.