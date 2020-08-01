Why Did People Hate Kristen Stewart?

Gossip Cop's Take

Tabloids keep insisting on painting Kristen Stewart as some sort of bad girl. It doesn’t seem to matter to those unscrupulous outlets that the incident in which Stewart got that “bad girl” label happened nearly a decade ago at this point. It should come as no surprise that the gang of supermarket tabloid troublemakers constantly get the story wrong about Stewart, especially since it’s so obvious that each one has a clear bias against her. At a certain point, this kind of constant negative press has to count as some sort of harassment. Call us naive, but it just isn’t fair that an incident from eight years ago is still affecting a woman who just wants to move on with her life. It’s a shame these publications can’t do the same.