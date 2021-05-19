Why Chrishell Stause Isn’t Surprised Ex-Husband Justin Hartley Married Sofia Pernas So Quickly

After the two were spotted wearing matching rings at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, rumor began to spread that This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas had secretly gotten married. Surprisingly, the rumors of a secret wedding were correct for once, and the newlyweds confirmed that they’d gotten hitched in a private ceremony. One person who was absolutely unsurprised by the news was Hartley’s ex-wife Chrishell Stause.

Chrishell Stause Reacts To Justin Hartley’s Wedding News

A source close to the Selling Sunset star told E! News that Stause wasn’t “entirely surprised by Justin getting married so quickly.” She and Hartley married in 2017, but the actor filed for divorce only two short years after the wedding in November 2019. In May of 2020, Hartley and Sofia Pernas were spotted out together, though they didn’t make their relationship “Instagram official” until New Year’s 2020.

Hartley and Stause finalized their divorce in January of this year, and apparently he and Pernas saw no need to wait any longer to become man and wife. “It’s not shocking to her,” the insider continued. “Chrishell knows Justin falls fast and moves quickly.” Despite the somewhat messy way that the two ended their own marriage, the reality star realtor still wished her ex the best.

“She wishes them well and has moved on from that part of her life. She’s finally been able to heal her heartbreak and it’s taken a while for her to be in a good place.” On Selling Sunset, Stause said that Hartley suddenly filed for divorce after he and Stause argued over the phone, and that was the only indication that she’d had that Hartley was done with their marriage.

Hartley’s Sudden Divorce Sparked Infidelity Rumors

The abrupt end to the marriage led to a number of rumors to spread, including a rumor from one tabloid that Hartley had cheated on Stause with Pernas, which is why he pulled the plug on the marriage. That rumor turned out to be totally untrue, and there was no overlap between Hartley’s marriage to Stause and his relationship with Pernas.

There were also tabloid reports that claimed Hartley’s relationship with his This Is Us co-stars had suffered in the wake of his sudden divorce from Stause.

Gossip Cop couldn’t find any evidence of tension between the cast mates, who have all continued to work together in an amiable way. Though the hit family drama will be coming to an end after the upcoming sixth season, it’s clear that there’s been no fallout over Hartley’s decision to divorce. Stause, meanwhile, is looking forward to the upcoming season of Selling Sunset, which apparently will heavily focus on Stause’s dating life.

