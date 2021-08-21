Why Britney Spears Has Worn Infamous Peasant Blouse ’17 Times,’ And Why She Won’t Stop Anytime Soon

Britney Spears is posing from her backyard and in a peasant blouse to mark one year since the birth of “Project Rose.” The 39-year-old princess of pop, known for her ad-hoc home Instagram updates, spent much of 2020 sharing mysterious and floral-centric photos for her 33.5 million Instagram followers, with shots ahead of the weekend seeing the “Toxic” singer mark a milestone linked to them.

“Project Rose” is a photography project debuted by the Grammy winner this time last year. While unexplained, fans do know it comes with the blonde posing amid lawns and trees, usually gazing deep into the camera, and nearly always wearing her pink rose flower crown.

Britney Spears Marks ‘Project Rose’ Anniversary

Scroll for the photos. Those less familiar with Spears’ social media may well recall headlines she made last year, this as she clapped back over her repetitive Instagram posts. Britney, who has since admitted she lied about being happy while under her 2008-commenced conservatorship, had introduced “Project Rose” via rose emoji and the project’s name – fans had to wait months, though, before the singer even revealed what the project was.

Posting back in her blue-and-white-striped and vintage-effect peasant blouse, Britney updated with photos very similar to the ones seen last year. The “Circus” hit-maker had added multiple filters, also holding a beautiful blush pink rose.

“The first pic is the original … no filter 🙅🏼‍♀️📷 !!!! Just A Touch Of Rose 🌹 is a year old but it seems to me that some things are timeless … just like a rose 🌹🌹🌹 !!!” she wrote.

Firing Back Over Same Top ’17 Times’

September will mark one year since the singer fired back at the #FreeBritney movement over her backyard snaps. Addressing fans in video mode, Spears said:

“A lot of people have been saying that a lot of my posts are not new but they’re old. But just to let you guys know, none of my pictures or posts are more than a month old,” adding: “Yes, I know. I did wear the same top 17 times, but it’s for a project – Project Rose. And you will be seeing way more of Project Rose in the future.”

Fans did, indeed, see “way more” of the project as similar images filled the star’s feed. They also got a “RED” phase following it as Britney went edgy in sheer pantyhose, a likewise sheer black shirt, plus booty shorts. Britney’s post currently sits at over 390,000 likes, with the leading reply showing the icon with love.

“That shirt is so late 90s/early 2000s,” the fan wrote.

Spears continues to front media outlets with the August news that she wants her 69-year-old father Jamie Spears to step down as her conservator – but he’s stated he’ll only do so when the “time is right.”