Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Image of Pipa Middleton Lifestyle Pippa Middleton Reveals Her Simple Yet Effective Workout Routine To Stay Fit

In a recent interview with Hoka One One, Pipa shared a closer look into her daily life. Specifically, she shared all about her workouts.

by Melanie A. Davis
Kanye West, wearing a white shirt, and Kim Kardashian, in brown, walk through a hallway News Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Reconciling? Here’s What We Know

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting back together? The latest Donda listening party has many fans wondering if the couple is reconciling. Here’s what we found out. Kim Kardashian’s White Dress Throws Fans West and Kardashian have set the rumor mill churning after she made a very conspicuous appearance. West is promoting his album […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Jphn Stamos in sunglasses, looking to the right and grimacing. Celebrities John Stamos Sparks Fans’ Fears After Posting Hospital Bed Selfie

Fuller House star John Stamos is stirring up fear among his fans after posting a cryptic Instagram picture where he’s in a hospital bed. So what’s going on with Stamos? And what surgery did he seemingly have done? Let’s dig a little deeper into the story.  John Stamos Seemingly In The Hospital On Thursday, Stamos […]

 by Mackenzie Jerks
John Travolta in a suit with Olivia Newton John in a pink pantsuit Celebrities Olivia Newton-John Setting John Travolta Up On Dates?

Is Olivia Newton-John playing matchmaker for John Travolta? One tabloid claims Newton-John is trying to get her Grease co-star back into the dating game. Gossip Cop investigates. Olivia Newton-John ‘Greases Wheels’ For John Travolta? The National Enquirer reports that Olivia Newton-John is helping her old friend, John Travolta, get back into the dating game. Travolta […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News

Why ‘Bridesmaids’ Director Paul Feig Can Thank A Game Show For His Success

M
Matthew Radulski
2:51 pm, August 27, 2021
Screenshot of Kristen Wiig in Bridesmaids
(Universal)

Paul Feig is among the top comedy directors working today. Feig cut his teeth on loads of critically acclaimed television shows before directing the likes of Spy and Bridesmaids. None of this would be possible without the $25,000 Pyramid.

He Won Big

Cast your mind back to 1985. Feig had just graduated from film school at USC and was embarking on a career as an actor and stand-up comic. Kicking around Los Angeles, he went on Dick Clark’s legendary game show, The $25,000 Pyramid. He did pretty darn well too, making it to the winner’s twice with the original host of The Prince is Right, Bill Cullen.

Feig walked away from the game show with $29,000, which is about $73,500 in 2021 money. This was the first time Feig was on television, so it was also the start of an illustrious career. The money was enough for Feig to quit his day job and focus on comedy. 

He would later tell Backstage: “I have a soft spot in my heart for Dick Clark.” Were it not for Clark and the $25,000 pyramid, there may be no Bridesmaids.

What Happened Next For Feig?

Feig bounded around Hollywood for years as an actor while honing his comedy skills. He found a brief home on the ` television show and got a recurring gig on It’s Garry Shandling’s Show. Feig wouldn’t get a break until he starred in 1995’s Heavyweights, written and produced by Judd Apatow.

Feig would go on to create Freaks and Geeks, with Apatow as its executive producer. The critical darling was beloved by critics but failed to find an audience. It helped launch the careers of Linda Cardellini, Busy Philipps, and Seth Rogen to name a few.

Following Freaks and Geeks, Feig got steady work directing some of the greatest television shows of all time. He was a regular director on Arrested Development, The Office, and Nurse Jackie. He found time to direct some episodes of Mad Men, 30 Rock, and Parks and Recreation as well. In 2011, he teamed up with Kristin Wiig on Bridesmaids, and the rest is history.

Other Celebrity Game Show Guests

Feig is hardly the only star you could find as a gameshow contestant. Tiffany Haddish once went to the Price is Right, but she was not called down. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul was a bit luckier, making it all the way to the showcase showdown. 

Vanna White was also famously called down years before she turned letters on Wheel of Fortune. That The butterfly effect is a powerful thing.

More News From Gossip Cop
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.