Why Bill Maher Will Be Missing A Second Episode Of ‘Real Time’ This Week

Bill Maher will once again be missing an episode of Real Time for the second Friday in a row. The late night talk show host once prided himself on never missing a single episode of either Real Time or his former show Politically Incorrect, but that streak that he’s maintained since 1993 has come to an abrupt end. Maher was diagnosed last week with COVID-19, which is somewhat surprising considering the fact that he had recently gotten the vaccine.

Despite the fact that he’d already received both of his COVID-19 vaccines, Bill Maher recently announced via Twitter that he’d contracted the viral coronavirus and would be missing last Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. Unfortunately for fans of the current events talk show that airs on HBO, Maher will be missing a second week’s episode as well.

More fortunately, for both Maher and his many fans, he is asymptomatic. That’s good to hear since the virus has been known to have long-lasting side effects even after recovery, which is no easy task on its own. As an asymptomatic carrier of the novel coronavirus, Maher can still pass the virus on to other people who may not be fully vaccinated yet, so for the safety of others on set, he’ll continue to quarantine until the virus is out of his system.

Thanks to all wishing me get well – hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it! Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 14, 2021

This week, instead of airing Maher’s show, HBO will be running an encore of the fifth episode of Mare of Eastown. Maher will be back on the airwaves soon enough, however, so longtime fans of the comedian-turned-commentator won’t have to do without him for long. Maher’s quarantine time is coming to a close, so viewers can expect to see him on May 28 for his triumphant return episode. It’s a lucky thing indeed that the show had routine testing measures in place to catch Maher’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis since he might have inadvertently spread the virus if he’d not been informed of his status.

Though it’s likely that the crew on the show were already vaccinated, there’s a chance that they in turn could become asymptomatic carriers and infect others who perhaps are not fully vaccinated or who have compromised immune systems. The effects could have been staggering, but with more and more widespread vaccination, as well as regular testing, a potential catastrophe was averted before it’d even begun. We wish a quick and full recovery to Maher during these trying times.

