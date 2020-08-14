Why Aren’t Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Divorced Yet? The Jolie-Pitt Divorce Timeline

Although Pitt understandably didn’t delve too deeply into the details of his divorce from Jolie, he did acknowledge that the two of them were committed to keeping the proceedings as free of “animosity” and “vitriolic hatred” as possible. “I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees,” he said, later adding, “I see it happen to friends — I see where the one spouse literally can't tell their own part in it, and is still competing with the other in some way and wants to destroy them and needs vindication by destruction, and just wasting years on that hatred. I don't want to live that way.”