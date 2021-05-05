Why Anna Faris Never Talked About ‘Issues’ In Marriage To Chris Pratt

Anna Faris has had some time to reflect on her divorce from Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt and shared her insights into why she didn’t want to tell her friends about the issues the former couple was facing. Pratt and Faris, who married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2018, were protective of their “imagery” as a couple, Faris admitted. Even before the two got married, Faris confessed that she was already second-guessing the marriage.

During the latest episode of Anna Faris’ podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the actress opened up about her divorce from Chris Pratt. She explained to her guest, Rachel Bilson, that she’d felt “stunted” because she didn’t have a group of close female friends to talk to about the issues facing her and Pratt during their nearly nine-year marriage.

“Because I didn’t have a close group of girlfriends I think it stunted me in a lot of ways,” Faris explained. “One of them being that I never talked about any issues.” Not even the people who knew Faris best were aware of the full extent of what was going on between Pratt and Faris. In fact, the Mom actress confessed, she’d probably been more “transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra],” who was her first husband, than she’d been about her relationship with Chris. “But with Chris, I think we both protected that imagery even within our close circles.”

While the Faris and Pratt were married, their red carpet appearances were often hashtagged #CoupleGoals on social media, it would appear that their relationship was no fairy tale behind closed doors. During a segment in which Faris took listener calls, the actress spoke to a caller who’d recently broken off an engagement. In response to the listener’s tale, Faris said, “I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did,” adding, “Which was like, well, ‘I guess everyone is expecting this, so let’s just go through with it.’”

In a previous episode of the podcast, Faris spoke with Gwenyth Paltrow about the reason her first two marriages didn’t work out. “My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” Faris explained. “Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.”

While she added that she hoped “I’ve grown from that,” she admitted that she didn’t react well to “any hint of competitiveness and comparison.” That probably won’t be as much of a factor in her newest relationship with her fiancé cinematographer Michael Barrett, who she’s been seeing since 2017. The two continue to be happy together, so it’s clear that whatever problems plagued Pratt and Faris haven’t affected the actress’ latest romance.

