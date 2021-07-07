Why Adam Levine Didn’t Attend Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have finally tied the knot and gotten married. Good for them! Some have noticed one conspicuous friend who was not in attendance: Adam Levine. Why wasn’t their friend in attendance? Gossip Cop can explain.

Levine Vs Shelton?

In their many years together on The Voice, Shelton and Levine were often comically at odds. Tabloids noticed, and there have been many stories about Levine and Shelton falling out, or Shelton choosing Stefani over his friend. These rumors of animosity set the stage for the current rumor.

Shelton and Stefani got married in Shelton’s backyard. The wedding was intimate, including TRL host and longtime friend Carson Daly. Stefani wore a few dresses over the course of the evening, while Shelton wore jeans, so it went about as you’d expect. That is, except for the thin guest list. Levine was nowhere to be found.

Where’s Levine?

Levine is currently in Miami. He was spotted this week with his personal trainer, far from Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. It’s believed that Levine is working on new music, and chose not to take the four-plus hour trip.

Is There Any Animosity?

The key to understanding this dynamic is really to not overthink it. By all accounts, Stefani and Shelton had a pretty small wedding. Shelton hosted it in his own backyard, so it really wasn’t meant to be the party of the century or anything. The guest list was primarily just close friends and family. Levine may not have been there, but you could say the same for nearly everyone who works on The Voice.

Since it’s a small wedding and Levine is busy working, it’s not all that surprising that he wasn’t in attendance. Levine and Shelton are still close enough to work together. Levine returned to The Voice and did some vignettes with his friend. Levine’s even said, “we’re always keeping tabs with each other — texting or FaceTime or however we can do it.”

Wedding Tall Tales

The run-up to this wedding saw nearly every tabloid run a bogus story. The National Enquirer claimed the two got married a week before they actually did. Star said they got married back in March. These stories are obviously universally false.

It feels strange as outsiders to not see Levine on the guest list, but Stefani and Shelton didn’t want a huge wedding with huge guests. The couple made the day as good as possible for themselves, and that’s all that really matters.

