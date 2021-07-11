‘Who’s The Boss?’ Reboot ‘In Shambles’ Due To Alyssa Milano’s ‘Luxury’ Demands, Tony Danza’s Complaints?

Reboots are super popular these days, bringing back nostalgia and a guaranteed audience. However, one tabloid is claiming the Who’s The Boss reboot could be in trouble, with Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza rumored to be the two holdouts. Gossip Cop investigates.

A Lost Dream Or Two

The Who’s the Boss? theme song iconically says “There’s a path you take and a path not taken.” According to OK!, Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are making the trip down memory lane difficult. The reboot of the classic ’80s sitcom “is in shambles, to put it mildly,” an unnamed inside source spilled to the outlet. “Tony is complaining that his character, who of course is now retired, is boring, and Alyssa’s A-list requests, like a luxury trailer and personal chef, are causing a headache for production.”

On the show, Danza played former baseball player Tony Micelli, who takes a job as a live-in housekeeper with his young daughter (Milano) for a divorced executive and her son, played by Judith Light and Danny Pintauro respectively. Both Light and Pintauro refused to come back because “the project is half baked,” according to the insider. “It just doesn’t seem like people are excited about it.” With no news coming out of the production, the chances of seeing Who’s the Boss? on your screens again “doesn’t bode well. Nobody would be surprised if the whole thing falls apart!” the source concluded.

Gossip Cop’s Take

This story is so wishy-washy. Wouldn’t Light and Pintauro be the two holding up the reboot? If half of the living cast isn’t returning, then is it truly a reboot? If the show was to just focus on the Micelli side of the story, then wouldn’t it be a spin-off? Blaming Danza and Milano feels like a random attack for no logical reason. Reps for both actors rightfully deny this report. OK! is not behind the scenes and wouldn’t really know what’s going on.

It is true that there hasn’t been much news about the reboot in recent months. Many shows in development were pushed or scrapped altogether due to the pandemic. The show’s deal with Sony Pictures Television apparently includes the licensing rights to the entire show, so even if the reboot falls through, you could be seeing the original series run on a new streaming service soon.

OK! has a history of publishing bogus behind-the-scenes stories. In March, the magazine reported the cast of Superstore blamed the departing America Ferrera for the cancellation. The outlet also published a story claiming the entire cast of Saturday Night Live wanted Pete Davidson to quit the show. Gossip Cop debunked both articles.

