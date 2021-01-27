Halsey Pregnant! Reveals Baby Bump On Instagram: 'Surprise!' Baby Buzz Halsey Pregnant! Reveals Baby Bump On Instagram: 'Surprise!'
News

Whoopi Goldberg's 'View' Hiatus, The Clooneys' $570M Divorce, And More Celebrity Gossip

side by side photos of George and Amal Clooney and Whoopi Goldberg
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com, Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com)

We're basically halfway through the week and there's already been a ton of news and gossip about celebrities. Between some scantily-clad stars and on-set tensions between others, Gossip Cop has had its hands full so far. Here's what you may have missed this week.

Heather Locklear in a red top and black jacket
(Ga Fullner/Shutterstock.com)

Report: 'Hefty' Heather Locklear's Weight Gain Blamed On Sobriety, Tensions With Fiance

Locklear's recent appearance has one outlet worried. “Sobriety has given Heather a new lease on life," a source says, "but it’s also enhanced her appetite. These days she’s looking more like a happy soccer mom than a screen siren!” More alarming than that, however, is the fact that she was spotted without her engagement ring for the first time. Here's what's going on with the actress, her health, and her relationship.

Amal Clooney in a yellow dress with George Clooney in a tuxedo
(magicinfoto/Shutterstock.com)

George Clooney Given '$570 Million' Divorce Ultimatum By Amal?

The Globe reports that George Clooney's choice to move his parents into his home has angered his wife. According to the outlet, she's"dead set against" having the senior Clooneys "meddle" with how George and Amal raise their kids. Here's what we know about the famous couple's disagreement.

Elizabeth Hurley smiling in a gold dress
(Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com)

Elizabeth Hurley Bares All To Celebrate Rare UK Snow

We typically celebrate a little snowfall with some hot chocolate and thick socks, but the Austin Powers star took a different approach. Wearing almost nothing but a luxurious fur coat, the model looked as great as ever in the chilly weather. Take a look here.

Kurt Russell in a black suit with Goldie Hawn in a black dress
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Kurt Russell 'Ready To Walk' Out On Goldie Hawn?

Quarantine hasn't exactly been fun for most people, but the Globe says that it's been an absolutely miserable experience for Russell, who “can’t go through the day without Goldie throwing a fit and collapsing into a crying heap.” An insider says that this may the last straw for the veteran actor, and a split could happen soon. We checked in on the legendary couple here.

Whoopi Goldberg smiling in a black coat
(Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Whoopi Goldberg ‘Bullying’ Co-Hosts On ‘The View,’ Might Be Forced On A ‘Break’

It doesn't take a show insider to see that there are some serious problems between the hosts of The View. The Globe says that Goldberg's recent behavior has now reached a point where the show's producers are considering putting her on a forced vacation. This is what we know about the tensions on the program.

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

