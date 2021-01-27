Whoopi Goldberg's 'View' Hiatus, The Clooneys' $570M Divorce, And More Celebrity Gossip

Report: 'Hefty' Heather Locklear's Weight Gain Blamed On Sobriety, Tensions With Fiance

Locklear's recent appearance has one outlet worried. “Sobriety has given Heather a new lease on life," a source says, "but it’s also enhanced her appetite. These days she’s looking more like a happy soccer mom than a screen siren!” More alarming than that, however, is the fact that she was spotted without her engagement ring for the first time. Here's what's going on with the actress, her health, and her relationship.