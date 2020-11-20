Whoopi Goldberg Quitting 'The View,' Returning To Acting Over 'Mouthy' Meghan McCain?

Was Whoopi Goldberg preparing to quit The View over her on-camera fights and backstage squabbles with conservative co-host Meghan McCain? A tabloid reported that Goldberg planned to revive her acting career by joining the cast of the new Star Trek: Picard series. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and can provide some pertinent information.
Last December Globe reported that Whoopi Goldberg, who was “totally fed up” with her “rude, mouthy” View co-host Meghan McCain, was about to “quit the fight-ridden gabfest.” Now that Goldberg “nabbed a plum gig with the new Star Trek: Picard series,” the Sister Act actress was planning to leave the popular daytime talk show she’d been on since 2007. A source told the outlet,
She’s telling friends that she wants to leave The View. She’s been really unhappy and every day brings upset in her life.
Sources insisted that Goldberg had been “miserable” after all her “on-camera feuding and backstage bickering” with McCain. So once she got an offer to reprise her role as Guinan, the bartender on the USS Enterprise, from Star Trek: Picard star Sir Patrick Stewart, Goldberg “jumped at the chance.” Goldberg’s willingness to jump ship has the bosses at the talk show feeling “panicked,” the source continued.
Now the bosses are really panicked. They’ve told Whoopi they’re prepared to up her salary and get rid of Meghan.
But, sources claim, it’s “too little, too late.” The insider concluded, “She’s tired and feels her health has suffered in the last year, and sees a return to acting as a welcome relief.” It’s been several months since this article was published, and Whoopi Goldberg has yet to leave The View, despite the Globe’s almost weekly insistence that she will.
This tabloid has long exploited the heated exchanges on-camera between Goldberg and Meghan McCain to claim that Goldberg is planning to quit the show. While it’s true that the two co-hosts have often been at odds over their differing opinions on the show, neither one has shared any intentions of leaving The View, either because of their supposed “feuding” or any other reason. Besides, based on social media postings by McCain specifically, there are no bad feelings over their onscreen clashes, so there goes the “feud” theory.
Gossip Cop recently busted the tabloid for claiming that McCain was “plotting” her escape from the show because of the animosity between herself and her more liberal co-hosts. Equally false was the tabloid’s report that “witchy” Whoopi Goldberg was feuding with the entire cast of The View. That reporting wasn’t only false, it was nearly impossible to believe. This outlet ought to stick to facts with its reporting, but something tells us our advice will fall on deaf ears.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
