Whoopi Goldberg Literally Has No Eyebrows And She’s Still Beautiful

Mention the name Whoopi Goldberg and a few different things might come to mind: her dreadlocks, her fierce intellect, or the image of her in a nun's habit. But have you stopped to notice her eyebrows? If you haven't paid close attention, you might have missed the fact that she doesn't have any!
Actor, comedian, and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg is best known for her critically acclaimed roles in films from the 1980s and 90s. She's one of the rare entertainers to achieve EGOT status—having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award ever since her 1985 debut The Color Purple.
In 1991, Goldberg won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Oda Mae Brown in the movie Ghost. She was the first black woman to win the award in nearly 50 years. She also had the honor of being the second black woman to win an Academy Award for acting at the time.
Goldberg is thrice-married and divorced. "If you ever hear of me walking down anybody’s aisle again, I want you to stick your leg out and trip me," she said in 2010. "Some people are not meant to be married and I am not meant to. I’m sure it is wonderful for lots of people." She has one daughter, Alexandrea Martin, as well as three grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Most folks these days know Goldberg for her co-hosting gig on The View. She joined the show in 2007 as a replacement for Rosie O'Donnell; Goldberg's hot takes have occasionally been criticized for their controversial nature. For instance, she originally defended Bill Cosby over rape allegations. However, she later changed her position and went as far as to say that the statute of limitations on rape charges should be removed.
Occasional hiccups aside, she's generally been lauded for merging humor and wit with her informed points of view.
She's also continuing to take acting roles. Goldberg has done voice work for animated shows (BoJack Horseman), appeared on Glee, and plans to reprise her role in the Sister Act musical in 2021.
Goldberg indeed has eyebrows. Or at least she was born with them. She reportedly revealed in a VH1 interview that she once shaved them because she preferred not to have any facial hair. When the brows grew back, they were too itchy for her comfort. So she continues the practice to this day.
It's definitely a look, but it certainly doesn't take away from her brilliance as a performer and host.