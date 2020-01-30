Whoopi Goldberg Threatening To Quit ‘The View’ Over Meghan McCain?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Whoopi Goldberg threatening to quit The View because she’s so frustrated by co-host Meghan McCain? That’s the story being pushed in one tabloid this week, but it’s totally untrue. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

The questionably-sourced publication the Globe claims Goldberg is “fed up” with her View co-host McCain, and is threatening to leave the talk show if ABC executives don’t “put a leash” on McCain’s “obnoxious behavior.” Exactly what that means is left unclear, but the magazine purports to have inside information from a source who says, “She swears her constant fighting with Meghan is spiking her blood pressure way up. Whoopi’s putting her neck out there, saying shape up or else. That’s how much Meghan’s gotten under her skin.”

Gossip Cop has looked into this claim and finds no truth in it. The daughter of the late John McCain and the comic-turned-moderator have certainly clashed on-air, but there’s no evidence of any kind of ultimatum on Goldberg’s part. A spokesperson for ABC dismisses the rumor, saying, “Nothing to see here. Someone is trying to create drama where there is none.” Such is the nature of tabloid media.

Since it began airing back in 1997, The View distinguished itself as a program that featured debates between women in all areas of the political spectrum. The show today is no different: energetic political arguments are its bread and butter. The two co-hosts drew attention from media outlets last December during a heated exchange in which Goldberg told McCain to “please stop talking right now.” “No problem, I won’t talk for the rest of the show,” McCain responded.

The following day, however, both women assured their audience that all was well behind the scenes. “Things get heated on this show,” Goldberg told viewers. “Sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be… don’t assume that we’re over here with butcher knives under the table.” McCain added, “We fight like family. It’s all good.”

Earlier this month, McCain even offered warm congratulations to Goldberg after she was invited to reprise her famous role as Guinan on Star Trek: Picard. McCain shared the news on her Twitter account, commenting, “Congratulations to @WhoopiGoldberg & all Star Trek fans!!!”

Since joining The View in 2017, McCain’s relationship with her co-hosts has been the subject of much speculation by the Globe – none of it true. In June 2018, the tabloid claimed McCain was in a feud with View co-host Joy Behar, a fictitious rumor that was exclusively debunked by Gossip Cop. Last October, the Globe wrongs reported that all of McCain’s co-hosts “hate her” and want her to quit. We busted that story as well. McCain might join in lively arguments with Goldberg and the rest of The View panel, but the rumor that Goldberg is ready to quit over her attitude is as false as the ones that came before it.