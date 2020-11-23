Whoopi Goldberg Leaving 'The View,' Ryan Seacrest's 'Tragic Tailspin' And More Of This Week's Gossip

Gossip Cop came across a number of bombastic rumors over the last few days. Here's the latest batch of celebrity gossip.
Gossip Cop came across a report that claimed Ryan Seacrest’s recent break up from Shayna Taylor in addition to the cancellation of Keeping Up With The Kardashians resulted in the American Idol host “shutting himself away for days on end” leading those close to him to fear he was headed for a “tragic tailspin.” We investigated the rumor and came to a different conclusion.
Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain aren’t shy about the fact that they disagree on certain topics. One tabloid claimed the “on camera feuding” and backstage “bickering” between Goldberg and “rude, mouthy” McCain had gotten so bad, Goldberg had decided to revive her acting career. Gossip Cop fully explored the rumor and you can read about our ruling here.
Tabloids have long spoken of a “feud” between Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa. Ever since his exit from Live! With Kelly and Michael, outlets have speculated about bad blood between the former co-hosts. Recently a tabloid claimed the feud had reignited, a report that we examined here.
Gossip Cop came across a report claiming Catherine Zeta-Jones had “ordered” her husband to get a facelift. The tabloid quoted sources who claimed the actress thought her Michael Douglas’ “loose” jowls and “droopy” earlobes spelled “YUCK.” Read more of the rumor and find out what we determined.
Another outlet claimed that Jon Stewart was “crushed” over the lackluster box office performance of Irresistible, the political satire he wrote, produced, and directed. Stewart, according to sources who spoke to the outlet, wanted to prove himself as “the next Steven Spielberg,” and wouldn’t be returning to TV because he’d set “his sights higher.” We investigated the story and made our own ruling here.
