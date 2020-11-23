Whoopi Goldberg Leaving 'The View,' Ryan Seacrest's 'Tragic Tailspin' And More Of This Week's Gossip

Ryan Seacrest In A “Tragic Tailspin?”

Gossip Cop came across a report that claimed Ryan Seacrest’s recent break up from Shayna Taylor in addition to the cancellation of Keeping Up With The Kardashians resulted in the American Idol host “shutting himself away for days on end” leading those close to him to fear he was headed for a “tragic tailspin.” We investigated the rumor and came to a different conclusion.