Whoopi Goldberg Leaving The View; Fed Up With ‘Managing Egos’?

Has Whoopi Goldberg finally had enough of The View? A tabloid claims the longtime host is at her wits-end with the daytime show and her co-hosts. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

According to the National Enquirer, “battle-weary” Whoopi Goldberg is raring to “give up” her role as referee and ringmaster at the “daily circus” on The View. Insiders tell the paper that Goldberg is ready to trade in her seat at the long-running daytime program after 14 years and return to acting — and leave behind “battling” panelists: Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

“Whoopi is just worn out by having to manage the war of egos and over-the-top behavior on the show. She’s over Joy’s know-it-all attitude and Meghan’s bulldozer attempts to take over virtually every conversation and frankly, she doesn’t hold the rest of them in high-esteem either,” one source reveals.

The tabloid notes several instances where Goldberg had to “diffuse” arguments between Behar and McCain and her most recent spat with Behar over minor political points. The sketchy insiders add nervous “bigwigs” are bending over backward to try and get the Oscar-winner to stay on the daytime show.

“But,” an informant concludes, “Whoopi doesn’t need the aggravation or the money. She knows there is a big demand for talents — and she’s ready to answer that call.”

Gossip Cop doesn’t believe one word from this report and for good reason. A rep for Whoopi Goldberg, who’s more qualified to speak on the actress’s behalf than a tabloid’s “source”, has denied this phony story that Goldberg is looking to leave The View. We’re not sure if these “insiders” are aware of the nature of the show, but The View is known for its combative arguments and open discussion over politics and everyday issues. While the hosts have publicly disagreed with one another, they get along just fine on and off the screen.

As for Goldberg, who’s been a moderator on the show since 2007, the actress hasn’t stopped appearing in films. Most recently, the actress starred in The Stand, which is a television adaption of the Stephen King novel. Plus, Goldberg is not on The View every day. Goldberg usually takes Fridays off and Joy Behar fills in as moderator in her place.

This also isn’t the first time the Enquirer has published a bogus story about Goldberg. Recently, we busted the paper for falsely alleging Whoopi Goldberg was facing a severe health crisis. And, the tabloids have often claimed Goldberg was quitting The View before, which Gossip Cop has corrected in a rumor roundup. Simply put, don’t believe everything you read folks.