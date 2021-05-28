Whoopi Goldberg Latest Host Of ‘The View’ In Hot Water Over Sleeping On The Set?

Is Whoopi Goldberg sleeping on the job? One report says she’s in hot water with ABC after appearing to nap during The View. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Wakey Wakey Whoopi!’

According to the National Enquirer, “party pooper” Whoopi Goldberg has been too low-key for The View’s liking. She’s being pressured by the network to liven up discussion, or face consequences. Goldberg appeared to nod off recently during a conversation about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s romantic reunion.

A source says, “falling asleep on-camera isn’t a good look even if she meant it as a joke, and everyone [is] sick of the lazy attitude.” Goldberg used to be integral to the show because she was sensible, but an insider says “lately she’s been very downbeat and not smiling and her heart seems to have gone out of it.”

The story then mentions a previous story about Goldberg growing disillusioned with the show because of her co-hosts’ egos. Goldberg’s bosses want her to take some time off so she can come back recharged. The story concludes with an insider saying “she’s clearly lost her zing!”

Let’s Check The Tape

We’ll give credit where it’s due: the alliterative title is inspired. That’s all the good Gossip Cop can say about this story. We’ve already busted the story about Goldberg struggling with her co-star’s egos. It’s never good when the foundation of a story is already bogus.

Goldberg did appear to sleep during a Bennifer conversation, but it was obviously in jest. Let’s look at the clip.

Goldberg tells Behar “I’m just going to rest my eyes while you tell me,” then jokingly nods off. Goldberg is a professional comedian, and part of her job is to inject humor into the show. She was doing exactly what her job entails by adding levity to a segment already filled with enthusiastic responses.

This is classic Enquirer. It uses a real thing that happened, Goldberg pretending to nod off, and twists it to match some bogus narrative. Goldberg didn’t do this bit because she was lazy. She effectively turned an otherwise normal hot topic into something memorable. She’s a veteran of this show and knows what she’s doing, so this story is completely false.

Other Tall Tales

Goldberg is a favorite target of this tabloid. Back in 2017, it claimed she wanted Tiffany Trump to join the show. She didn’t, and it never came to pass. Recently, it said she was embroiled in a war of words and was experiencing a health crisis. Neither story had any basis in reality and relied on hearsay.

Goldberg is a comedian doing what she’s paid to do. The tabloid has no real insight into The View and is willfully misleading readers. This story should be disregarded at once.

