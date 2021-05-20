Whoopi Goldberg Had To Break Up Second Meghan McCain, Joy Behar Fight This Week On ‘The View’

For the second time this week, Whoopi Goldberg had to get involved in order to stop an argument between her The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain from throwing the original discussion off the rails. McCain and Behar, who have long been rumored to have an equally contentious relationship off-camera, have been scrapping more than ever recently.

Just two days ago, Meghan McCain and Joy Behar’s fight had to be broken up by a clearly exasperated Whoopi Goldberg, leaving fans to wonder how the women will continue working together with such a clearly combative workplace atmosphere. Two days ago, Behar battled with her conservative co-host over the status of the Republican party, which of course provoked McCain’s ire.

During today’s discussion about vaccination rates, Behar insisted that most people who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet are Republicans who are resisting because they want to “own the libs,” a claim which Behar didn’t provide any evidence for. It is true that 41 percent Republicans are still refusing to get vaccinated according to reporting from PBS News Hours, but 45 percent have already been vaccinated. It’s also incorrect for Behar to assume that the sole reason all Republicans are more reluctant to get the vaccine is out of a desire to “own the libs.”

McCain said as much in her response to Behar’s inflammatory claims. “The fact that there hasn’t been a summit, or discussion, or figures that people trust on TV to try and help quell some of this, that’s why the conspiracy theories keep growing and spreading,” McCain explained, before saying that it’s not “productive” for the White House and the CDC to spread claims that hesitancy to get vaccinated is a plot to get back at liberals.

After McCain wrapped up her point, Behar jumped back in with a rebuttal, but she was quickly interrupted by McCain. Behar clearly didn’t take well to the interruption and loudly exclaimed, “Excuse me, I’m not DONE,” as McCain continued talking over her. “A lot of people are watching Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson saying they should wait — excuse me, can I finish?!” Behar continued, though McCain continued to speak at the same time.

By this point, Goldberg had had enough of her co-hosts’ back and forth and solved the argument the same way she had the other day: by throwing to commercial. This is far from the first time this year that a discussion on current events has gone off the rails thanks to a fight between McCain and Behar.

On McCain’s very first episode back from maternity leave, she and Behar had a tiff that led to Behar’s admission that she hadn’t missed her conservative co-host at all during her absence. McCain appeared to be visibly taken aback by the statement and it doesn’t appear as if the two women’s relationship has gotten any better since, though it’s not as bad as the tabloids make it out to be.

