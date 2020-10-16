Whoopi Goldberg Feuding With Entire Cast On 'The View' Again, Per Report

Is Whoopi Goldberg A Tyrant? Here's The Truth Behind The Story

As Gossip Cop has pointed out, the ladies on The View all have some sort of experience in politics, so the idea that Whoopi Goldberg is the only host on the show to understand that subject is incorrect. A rep for The View denies the phony article and states the entire panel is “dedicated professionals who are all extremely prepared to tackle the hot topics.” Simply put, the tabloid's story is bogus and untrue. Anyone familiar with the daytime show knows the ladies of the table don’t hold back from speaking their minds about any topic. That doesn’t mean there are any “feuds” happening between them.