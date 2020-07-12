Whoopi Goldberg Fears She Is Dying?

Can we first point out how degrading this story is? If Goldberg was indeed dying, describing her as “wheezing and wilting” and poking fun at her illness is just distasteful and demeaning. Saying that, we can also correct the story. While it was true that the co-host battled pneumonia last year, she has since fully recovered. This article came out months ago and while the actress spoke about the danger pneumonia poses and how severe her case was, she has since returned to working on The View and is doing much better.