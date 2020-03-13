Who Knew ‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour And Lily Allen Were Total Couple Goals?

By Elyse Johnson |

An unlikely but adorable couple has formed, and we can’t help but love it! David Harbour and Lily Allen are apparently an item, and it just couldn’t be sweeter. Harbour is currently the heroic and noble Chief Jim Hopper on the Netflix horror show, Stranger Things. At the end of the third season, the fate of Harbour’s character was left in the air but a recent promo for the fourth season showed Jim’s predicament was safe but far from complicated. Allen, meanwhile, has been entertaining fans with her sweet voice since 2005. The singer-songwriter has enjoyed mainstream success after the release of her single, “Smile” in 2006.

Harbour and Allen’s romance seemed to have blossomed out of the blue, so where did it all start?

Lily Allen finds love again with David Harbour

The British singer announced in 2018 that she and her former husband, Sam Cooper, had a “friendly” divorce. Allen and Cooper separated in 2015 after Allen admitted to having an affair while married to Cooper. The former couple have two children together, which they co-parent. Following her separation, Allen was in a relationship with MC Meridian Dan. Allen and the grime artist broke up in January 2019 after three years of dating.

Lily Allen spoke on the previous relationship by stating, “It’s just been bad news after bad news after bad news and I think that fact that I haven’t called him and been like, ‘Hey, wanna come around for a cuddle?’ means that it’s big for me.” She added, “Because ordinarily when things get difficult, I do need to have somebody around to share those problems. So the fact that I’m dealing with it all on my own, I’m growing up.”

David Harbour was rumored to be in a brief romance with Alison Sudol from January 2018 to July/August 2019. The two were last seen together during a screening of Harbour’s film Hellboy. In September 2019, Lily Allen was first spotted with Harbour in London at a theater, where they reportedly left during the show’s intermission.

Later on in September, Lily Allen and David Harbour were seen enjoying a boxing match together. After the actor hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2019, he was seen strolling in New York with Allen. Allen showed her support for her beau by posting a snapshot of Harbour on her Instagram story. The singer zoomed in on the photo, focusing on Harbor’s biceps by writing “mine” on them!

David and Lily’s romance heats up!

The couple weren’t shy about their feelings for each other. David Harbour and Lily Allen were seen laying on the PDA in various places. In October 2019, while attending a basketball game at Madison Square Garden, the rumored couple sat courtside seats and shared a kiss and various affections.

By January 2020, the couple made things official when they attended the SAG Awards together. The actor and the singer posed on the red carpet together while looking dapper in their attire and were spotted looking cute at Netflix’s afterparty. While this relationship is still relatively new, we look forward to seeing these two lovebirds continue to flourish!