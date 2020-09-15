Who Isn't Jennifer Aniston Dating? Rumors Are All Over The Place, Including An Old Co-Star

Who Called Her ‘Poor Lonely Jen’?

This article claims Aniston is trying to not seem so lonely, which is a pretty heinous thing to say since this is the kind of tabloid that invented this bogus reputation. Aniston is constantly framed as someone who has nothing better to do than sit and hope Brad Pitt returns to her, hence why most of this tabloid's stories about Aniston feature her ex-husband prominently. It reported she was quarantining with Pitt in April, which would make all these dates more than a little awkward.