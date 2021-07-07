Who Is Zendaya’s Ex Jacob Elordi Dating Now?

Australian actor and Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi has been connected to several of the hottest young starlets in Hollywood. One of his famous exes, Zendaya, has recently been revealed to be dating her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland, which is a bit ironic since Elordi had dated one of his own co-stars before he began seeing his Euphoria co-star. Who’s the actor dating now? We’ve got that answer and much more.

Obviously, a man as handsome as heartthrob Jacob Elordi gets a lot of attention from beautiful women, so it’s no surprise that his dating history is filled with some of the most gorgeous stars in Hollywood. One of his first big-name romances was with his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King.

Joey King

After meeting on the set of Kissing Booth in 2017, Elordi and King turned their on-screen chemistry into an off-screen romance. The two play girlfriend and boyfriend Elle Evans and Noah Flynn in the Netflix romantic comedy and it’s obvious that the two shared some serious sparks.

By February 2019, however, those sparks fizzled out and they confirmed their split by quietly deleting traces of each other from their Instagram accounts. The two went on to star together in Kissing Booth: 2, which was released in July 2020 and will once again play love interests in the third installment of the series, which is scheduled for an August 2021 release.

Zendaya

Elordi’s second high-profile romance was with his Euphoria co-star Zendaya. The two were first romantically connected in August 2019 after they popped up together in a tourist’s photo on holiday together. At the time, Zendaya insisted that it was simply a family vacation. That excuse didn’t last long, however, since the two were spotted on multiple dates together throughout the next year.

Zendaya even gave the Australian actor a shout-out while presenting him with an award at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York, calling him her “best friend.” The two never publicly acknowledged their relationship, but it’s assumed that their relationship ended sometime during the summer of 2020, since Elordi was soon spotted with his next famous paramour.

Who’s Jacob Elordi Dating Now?

In September 2020, photographers spotted Elordi and model Kaia Gerber strolling hand-in-hand after a dinner date at the famous Nobu restaurant in Malibu. The two went “Instagram official” the next month and Gerber posted photos of them dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley. More recently, she gave her boyfriend of almost a year a birthday shout-out, writing a sweet message in the caption, “happy birthday my love.”

Since the post was made just last week, it’s clear that these lovebirds are still totally crazy about each other. Ah, to be young and in love! We wish them both the best.

