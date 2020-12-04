Who Is Zendaya Dating? Everyone The 'Euphoria' Star Has Been Linked To

Once a Disney star and how a Hollywood It girl, Zendaya is one of the busiest entertainers in the business. Over the past five years, she's recorded music with Timbaland, collaborated on apparel with Tommy Hilfiger, designed her own shoe collection and clothing line, made her feature film debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and became the face of Lancôme.
But it's her role as Rue in the HBO series Euphoria that took her to the next level. In September, she won an Emmy award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, making her the youngest female—and second Black woman—to achieve the honor.
With so much on her plate, it's hard to believe she has any time for a personal life. Is Zendaya dating anyone now? Find out about the 24-year-old's diverse history of boyfriends, and whether she's currently linked to anyone new.
Zendaya first met fellow Disney star Trevor Jackson when they were 12, but the two didn't strike up a friendship until they met again a few years later while doing promos shoots.
In 2013, she co-starred as Jackson's love interest in the music video for his single "Like We Grown." She played the part convincingly, but the pair initially denied a relationship.
"There’s going to be those [rumors]. But he’s my best friend in the whole world," Zendaya told HipHollywood at Jackson's 18th birthday party. "I love him to death. I’m always going to be there. I’m always to be the homie. I’m always going to be there supporting him. That’s all it is."
"We be laughing every time we hear it," Jackson added. "I can understand why people think that because we are really close. But, no she’s just my friend."
In 2017, Zendaya revealed to Vogue that her miniature black schnauzer, Noon, was gifted to her by a boyfriend of four years. Shortly after he gave her the pup, he broke up with her. While she didn't name the beau, many suspect she's referring to Jackson.
"It wasn’t a good ending," she told the mag. "You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not, 'What did I do wrong?'" she says. "It’s, 'That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever.'"
In February 2016, Zendaya and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. were caught by paparazzi leaving a Grammys afterparty together. Zendaya's dad—who appointed himself a chaperone for the "friends"—hilariously explained to TMZ there was nothing serious going on.
"When you see my daughter out on a date without me, it's a relationship... [this] is like an audition... it's an interview."
Zendaya expressed similar sentiments, telling 92.3 AMP Radio, "It wasn't really big. We went to some events together... and we were with a group, we were with multiple people." But by November, they were still hanging out and looking pretty cozy at a New York Knicks game.
Whatever went down, the two are obviously on good terms. In 2019, the actress was spotted at a Paris airport sneaking up on Beckham, and the two shared a friendly embrace.
Zendaya reportedly began dating Spiderman: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland during the summer of 2017. Both denied reports, with Zendaya telling Variety in August 2017, "He’s literally one of my best friends" and leaving it at that.
But the two seemed closer than she'd admit. In December 2018, Holland was seen having dinner with her parents in New York City; months later, the pair sat next to each other at the Oscars.
In September 2018, Kiya Cole, the mother of Zendaya's buddy Skai Jackson, exposed their status with a remark in JustJared's Instagram comments.
"Yes. It's true. They been on the low for a while," she wrote.
However, she quickly backtracked. After Zendaya's stylist Law Roach called her out and asked her for proof, she claimed her account was hacked.
"Nothing posted or said was me," Cole wrote. "I could [sic] care less or know who was dating who. Please stop asking." (Neither party ever commented on the matter.)
By December, the couple was still keeping things under wraps. A source told ET that the couple wouldn't confirm the relationship for "privacy reasons." There's no word on when or why they split, but in the two months following the Spider-Man: Far From Home press, both appeared to have moved on to new partners.
In June 2019, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi made their first appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's Euphoria. We're not sure if there were sparks between the two while on set or after, but by August, they were spotted vacationing in Greece. The trip immediately set off rumors of a romance.
Naturally, the two insisted that they were just friends.
"She's like my sister," Elordi told GQ Australia in November 2019. "Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close."
Zendaya echoed the sentiments. In January 2020, while presenting him with an award at the American Australian Arts Awards Gala, she called him "her best friend." Days later, they were spotted kissing on the streets of New York City. A source revealed to E! News that the two had already been an official item for months.
Alas, it wasn't meant to be. By September, Elordi was seen having dinner with Kaia Gerber in Los Angeles, giving birth to a new "It couple." Elordi, ever the gentleman, still publicly acknowledged Zendaya's September Emmy win with a post to his Instagram Story. "Congratulations captain," he wrote, tagging the caption with a heart emoji.
For now, it looks like Zendaya is single.
Perhaps she's too busy with her career to make time for a love life. In spite of pandemic restrictions, the actress has multiple projects in the pipeline. In June, she teamed up with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to secretly film Malcolm & Marie. The upcoming Netflix release, co-starring John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, Tenet), was shot over two weeks while adhering to strict health guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Little is known about the project except that Zendaya helped conceive the movie and helped finance the production.
The actress is also keeping busy with the show that earned her a coveted Emmy. Production on Euphoria's second season ground to halt during the pandemic, but HBO ordered two special episodes to keep viewers satisfied until a full season debuts. The first installment—a Christmas episode titled "Trouble Don't Last Always"—premieres on December 6.
And in October, Zendaya arrived in Atlanta to reprise her role as Michelle Jones, aka MJ, in Spider-Man 3. However, we probably won't see her reunite with Tom Holland on a romantic level. As of May 2020, he is reportedly dating London-based actress Nadia Parkes.
Even if Zendaya is seeing someone, don't expect her to confirm it anytime soon. If there's anything we've learned, it's that Zendaya and her partners are extremely disciplined about keeping their lips sealed—or at least sticking to the script that things are just platonic.