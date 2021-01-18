Who Is Woojin? Why The K-Pop Star Left Stray Kids And What He's Doing Now

Woojin, who has been with Stray Kids as a member until this time, has left the group due to personal circumstances and terminated his exclusive contract. We express apologies for causing trouble to many fans with the sudden news. As a result, Stray Kids’ mini album “Clé : LEVANTER,” which was scheduled for a November 25 release, will be delayed to December 9. We once again express apologies to the fans who have waited for a long time. We ask for much support for Woojin who will be going on a new path, and we also ask for the warm support of STAY for the eight Stray Kids members who will once again go on the road towards their dreams with their compass.