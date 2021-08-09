Who Is Trap Beckham, The Rapper That Caused Controversy At Barack Obama’s Birthday?

Barack Obama’s sixtieth birthday sounds like the party of the century, but photos of the event are sparse. Two men, Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman, posted some ephemeral photos of themselves smoking weed at the party. Who are these guys? Gossip Cop can fill you in.

What Happened?

Obama celebrated his birthday with a big party at Martha’s Vineyard. The party became a lightning rod for conservative pundits accusing him of breaking CDC guidelines. The family did pare down its guest list and distributed masks to its guests and had a safety officer on hand, but you can only make things so safe in 2021 from COVID-19.

The party was a truly star-studded affair. Bruce Springsteen, Stephen Colbert, and Questlove were among those in attendance. HER posted a photo of herself with the President, while Erykah Badu posted a video of him dancing before quickly deleting it.

There was a strict no-photo policy at the event, and the violations from HER and Badu were not well received. Beckham and Chapman posted photos of themselves smoking blunts before the event and were forced to delete them. Beckham said, “had to delete everything due to the rules,” and added “nobody ever seen Obama like this before.” Chapman was not pleased, saying afterward “I posted some stories of myself. Didn’t think anybody gave a damn, and I guess they did. That’s not cool. That’s not cool.”

Who Are They?

Beckham is a rapper from Jacksonville who was one of the many entertainers at the event. He performed his song “Birthday Bitch” at the event. That track has over 28 million streams on Spotify and said Obama “danced the whole song.”

Beckham later apologized for posting the marijuana photos, and called the party the “experience of a lifetime.”

Just want to take the time out to Apologize to Obama & Staff for using my social media Saturday as if it were a regular party. Tbh I was just excited & I never knew it would blow up like this — TRAP BECKHAM (@trapbeckham) August 9, 2021

Chapman is Beckham’s friend and manager, so he was there to watch out for his protege. The two are now promoting Beckham’s next single “Twerk Contest,” which will surely see a boost thanks to all of this publicity.

No Stranger To Weed

The Obama family are not strangers to marijuana. Barack freely admits that he “smoked pot as a kid” and views it similarly to alcohol. Malia Obama was famously spotted blowing smoke rings at a concert, a perfectly normal thing for a college student to do. It’s also worth noting that recreational use of cannabis is legal in Massachusetts.. With this in mind, we highly doubt that the photos were pulled because of the marijuana specifically, but simply due to the no-photo policy guests were informed of before the event.

