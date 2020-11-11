Who Is Tom Selleck's Wife? All About His Marriage To Jillie Mack

Do They Have Kids?

Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack have one child together, daughter Hannah Selleck. Now 31, Hannah is a professional equestrian—a career clearly influenced by the years she spent growing up on a California ranch. She told Equestrian Living, “Because [my parents are] both artists, they believe in the idea that you have to be very passionate about what you do to be successful. They encouraged me to be passionate about it and immersed in it, and from there it was kind of on me how much I wanted it. They always let me take the lead. If I wanted to move barns or trainers, that was my decision.”