Who Is Tom Ackerley? The Truth Behind Margot Robbie's Husband

On the opposite note, NW found that Ackerley was, in fact, arguing for his wife to take fewer roles because he wanted to save their marriage. This time, at least Ackerley got pegged as a caring — albeit panicked — husband. "Margot's convinced she can do it all, but it's a lot of work for one person and Tom is begging her to take a break," one tipster revealed to the magazine. "She hasn't had a proper holiday in a while now, they barely get any time together and he's worried that she's on the fast track to burning out completely." Apparently, the magazine thinks that Robbie's stubbornness would spell the end of the relationship. The insider left off with an ominous quote: "He knows better than anyone how Margot will run herself into the ground if she's not careful."