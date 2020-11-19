Who Is Rob Lowe's Wife? Everything To Know About Sheryl Berkoff

In addition to giving his wife credit for taming his wild side and helping him get and stay sober, Lowe says Berkoff was truly the right woman for him. "People always ask, 'Do you have any advice about marriage?' and I'm reminded of when they asked Alfred Hitchcock about making a hit movie. He said, 'It's all about the casting,' and that's the same with marriage."

Lowe emphasized that a successful marriage really comes down to who your partner is. "I always say to people, 'If there's any way to marry your best friend, do it,'" Lowe said. "'Cause the rest of it comes and goes, and I was very lucky there."