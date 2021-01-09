Who Is RJ Mitte? All About The Former 'Breaking Bad' Star

That said, Mitte sees his job as an opportunity to pick up where Tom Hanks left off. Any opportunity to be on screen is an opportunity to shed light on CP. It also helps a broad audience understand that Mitte is just like anyone else.

He told Vice, "I think it's really important that we have real stories on television and film and are having a real impact. People are hungry for realism. They're hungry to see characters like them and I think that's what was really important with Breaking Bad."