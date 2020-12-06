Who Is Rihanna’s Boyfriend? A Look At The Singer’s Dating History

Rihanna started a relationship with pro baseball star Matt Kemp in early 2010. The pair were seen together frequently at games and events and appeared to be having a blast. In the December 2010 issue of Marie Claire UK, the “Work” singer gushed about how happy outfielder made her. “I feel like I smile for real this time,” she said. "The smiles come from inside, and it exudes in everything I do. People feel my energy is different. When I smile they can tell that it’s pure bliss and not just a cover up.”

Rihanna also told Vanity Fair that the paparazzi became a problem early in their relationship.“We were still dating … we were just three months in and I liked his vibe, he was a good guy, and then paparazzi got us on vacation in Mexico. He handled it well; I didn’t. I got so uncomfortable because now what? He’s not even able to be seen with [another] girl, because I’m dragged back into headlines that say he’s cheating on me, and I don’t even [really] know this guy."

Apparently, Kemp did not like dealing with that kind of madness. By the end of 2010, the couple were no longer together. Us Weekly reported that they called it quits because of Rihanna’s hectic lifestyle and the fact that Kemp couldn't "keep up with her crazy travel schedule."