Who Is Renee Zellweger Dating in 2020?

Back With Bradley Cooper?

Around the same time as the phony Brad Pitt rumor, Bradley Cooper was alleged to have rekindled a romance with the Chicago actress. The two dated from 2009 to 2011, but in February of this year, OK!, asserted Cooper and Zellweger secretly renewed their relationship. The publication alleged the entertainers struck up a relationship again after “bumping into each other” during awards season. However, Gossip Cop had learned this wasn’t true. The two simply had a friendly interaction at the Oscars. Shortly after this, Woman’s Day contended Cooper had a “sleepover” at Zellweger’s home after the Oscars. Yet, we had already corrected the narrative that anything was going on between the two.