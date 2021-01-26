Who Is Rachel Bradshaw? Everything You Need To Know Terry Bradshaw's Oldest Daughter

Even if you’re not a sports fan, you’ve probably heard the name Terry Bradshaw. The 72-year-old former pro football player has been a co-host on Fox NFL Sunday since 1994 and has made appearances in scores of commercials, TV shows, and movies. He’s also the proud father of two daughters, including real estate agent and singer Rachel Bradshaw. Here’s an in-depth look into the life of Terry Bradshaw’s daughter.
Born in Shreveport, Louisiana on September 2nd, 1948, Terry Bradshaw is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history. After a highly successful college football career at Louisiana Tech University, he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1970. While it took him a few years to adjust to the NFL, Bradshaw hit his true stride when he led the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 1974.
The powerful player continued to prove he was a force to be reckoned with, scoring three more Super Bowl wins for the Steelers and earning the coveted Super Bowl MVP award two times over. After many more career highlights—and struggling with a series of neck, wrist, and elbow injuries—Bradshaw officially retired from the pros in 1984. Five years later, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Like many former pros, Bradshaw quickly transitioned into sportscasting. After nearly 10 years as a play-by-play announcer and game analyst for CBS, he joined Fox NFL Sunday in 1994, where he continues to work to this day. In 2020, Bradshaw told Fox29.com that the job comes easy to him and that he loves the entertainment aspect of pregame shows. “I’m more about entertaining than I am presenting the Xs and Os or stuff like that,” he said. “It kind of gets boring to me after a while.”
As far as family life goes, Bradshaw has two grown children—Rachel and Erin—and a step-daughter, Lacey. Born in 1987, Rachel is the oldest sister and has already had her fair share of trials and tribulations.
Growing up in Westlake, Texas, Rachel Bradshaw was very close with her famous football dad. Now a professional real estate agent, the 33-year-old beauty is also a recording artist who received national attention in 2019 after performing the National Anthem at the opening of a Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys’ game. She also co-wrote the RIAA-Certified Gold Country single “What Do You Want” with musician Jerrod Niemann.
Along with her sisters and famous dad, Rachel Bradshaw is following in the footsteps of the Kardashians with her E! reality show, The Bradshaw Bunch. The show, which first aired in September of 2020 and has been renewed for a second season, gives viewers an up-close-and-personal look at the Bradshaws' life on their sprawling Oklahoma ranch. In addition to Terry and Rachel, the family includes 27-year-old Erin, Terry’s other daughter; Tammy, Terry’s fourth wife (the pair married in 2014 after 15 years together); and 31-year-old Lacey, Tammy’s daughter and Terry’s step-daughter.
The show also features Terry Bradshaw’s two grandchildren, Zurie, 7, and Jebediah, 3. “They just love their Papi,” Bradshaw said of his grandkids in a recent interview with Parade. “It’s just fun to sit back and watch ’em grow, sprout their wings. It really brings life into full circle for me.”
While life on the 800-acre Bradshaw ranch is definitely fun and idyllic, Rachel Bradshaw has been through some serious hardships. In June of 2014, she married Rob Bironas, a longtime placekicker with the Tennessee Titans. Tragically, just three months after their wedding, Bironas was killed in a single-vehicle car accident less than a mile from his home. Needless to say, Rachel was devastated by her loss. “I quit music because of that and moved back home,” she told the New York Post in 2020.
Then, in 2015, Rachel Bradshaw underwent a painfu spinal surgery to treat her scoliosis, a condition she battled all her life . “I was born with scoliosis (curvature of the spine) and had it checked out when I was 28 and the doctor ordered me to get immediate surgery due to the damage it can do to your body .. lungs.. etc etc,” she wrote on her Instagram feed. “[I have] two titanium rods (bottom and top) and 32 screws and yes it is NOT fun to go through security at the airport lol.”
If that weren’t enough, Rachel recently went through a devastating breakup with her boyfriend, Dustin Hughes. Her ex appeared on The Bradshaw Bunch and the aftermath of their split was captured by the cameras.
"Rachel is very much like me,” Terry Bradshaw said of his daughter and her romantic relationships. “She falls hard, she falls fast and she commits everything she has to a relationship. She deserves to be in love and she deserves to move to that next phase of her life."
We’re sure she’ll find it soon—maybe on the next season of The Bradshaw Bunch!