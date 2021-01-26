Who Is Rachel Bradshaw? Everything You Need To Know Terry Bradshaw's Oldest Daughter

Then, in 2015, Rachel Bradshaw underwent a painfu spinal surgery to treat her scoliosis, a condition she battled all her life . “I was born with scoliosis (curvature of the spine) and had it checked out when I was 28 and the doctor ordered me to get immediate surgery due to the damage it can do to your body .. lungs.. etc etc,” she wrote on her Instagram feed. “[I have] two titanium rods (bottom and top) and 32 screws and yes it is NOT fun to go through security at the airport lol.”