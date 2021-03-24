NBA YoungBoy: Everything You Need To Know About The ‘I Ain’t Scared’ Rapper

Between a prolific career and scandalous run-ins with the law, NBA YoungBoy can’t help but make headlines these days. The promising young rapper was the third most-streamed artist of last year and is showing no signs of slowing down in 2021 (unless his legal issues persist).

NBA YoungBoy has attracted plenty of unwanted attention for his questionable behavior. Despite that, he’s also amassed a legion of fans for his style and flow. An obsessive cult following has sought info on every facet of his life: What is NBA YoungBoy’s net worth? What is NBA YoungBoy’s height? Who are NBA YoungBoy’s kids? We’ve got all the intel you need on the hip-hop star, including details about his most recent arrest.

NBA YoungBoy Is An Incredibly Talented Rapper With A Massive Following

NBA YoungBoy, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, was born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden on October 20, 1999, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was mainly raised by his maternal grandmother; his father is currently serving a 55-year prison sentence for a robbery gone wrong.

“I come from a rare place,” he told The Fader. “It’s a different culture, different atmosphere, police crooked. Different emojis, and when I say emojis I mean personalities.”

YoungBoy began writing lyrics at the age of 7, hoping to follow in the footsteps of his mom (Sherhonda Gaulden was briefly a rapper and currently performs stand-up comedy.) But he dropped out of school by ninth grade, saying, “I wanted to be a rapper and I couldn’t focus and do that… I really felt like I wasn’t smart enough, so what the f–k I’m there for?”

Instead of attending class, he picked up a microphone from Walmart and never looked back. Ever since he released his first mixtape in 2015, NBA YoungBoy has had 49 Billboard Hot 100 songs. He also has 9.24 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Fans flock to it in hopes of catching his latest release. After all, NBA YoungBoy churns out new singles at high speed. His lyrics are praised and criticized in equal measure—fans say they’re real, and haters say they glorify street life.

Take the 2020 track “Lil Top”, in which he raps, “I’m full of Xanax, all my brothers rollin’ with me, yeah (they rollin’ with me) / I’m up and focused, probably blow if you come near me playin’ / Got all my pockets filled with hundreds, doin’ the murder man (let’s go) / The biggest boss, ride through the North, I keep my gun in hand (gun in hand).” Check out the music video below to listen to the whole song:

How Many Kids Does NBA YoungBoy Have?

YoungBoy isn’t just a rapper—he’s also a father with some very unusual circumstances. At 21, he’s currently responsible for seven children born to six different baby mamas.

His oldest child, son Kayden, was born on July 14, 2016. The child’s mother is YoungBoy’s ex-girlfriend, who only goes by the name Nisha.

His son Taylin, the product of a one-night stand with a woman named Mia, was born less than a year later on March 19, 2017.

Kamiri, his son with Starr Dejanee, was born on July 6, 2017.

On February 13, 2019, he welcomed another son, Kacey Alexander Gaulden, with social media influencer Jania Meshell.

YoungBoy returned to Nisha around June 2020 and welcomed his first daughter, Armani, into the world. But by Thanksgiving, he had a second girl, Kodi, with Houston actress Drea Symone.

On January 9, 2021, he and Iyanna Mayweather (daughter of Floyd Mayweather) announced the arrival of Kentrell Jr.

If that was tough to follow, imagine what his baby mamas go through. Mayweather once famously lost control of her emotions and attacked a female who was caught with YoungBoy at his home. She stabbed her multiple times and was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What Is NBA YoungBoy’s Net Worth?

NBA YoungBoy is said to have a net worth of $6 million. He’s not afraid to spend it, either! In a 2017 Fader profile, he said he never wears the same outfit twice. He also showed up to the interview dressed head-to-toe in designer labels: Comme des Garçons, Balmain, Raf Simons.

It’s not all about flexing, though. YoungBoy’s friends and family are his priority. He is known to take care of his entourage and brings them wherever he goes. “I make sure they know all of us,” he said in 2016. “I ain’t gon’ overshadow nobody.”

He also confessed that being the breadwinner was a lot of pressure—especially after he was facing jail time for his role in a 2017 drive-by shooting.

“Everybody depend on me,” he said. “I can’t f–k up. I ain’t the only person that I’m hurting. If I was given a billion dollars to do life in jail, I’d do it and give that sh-t to my fam.”

How Tall Is NBA YoungBoy?

NBA YoungBoy is said to be 5’8″ tall, putting him in the same category as Eminem, Kanye West, and the late Mac Miller.

He’s Made Some Fresh, New Tracks In 2021

For as much music as he makes, YoungBoy is selective about his work. On March 13, The Source reported that the rapper had turned down multiple promising opportunities. First, he ghosted J. Cole during a planned recording session. Then, he declined a collaboration with Apple Music’s 2020 Artist of The Year, Lil Baby.

Instead, YoungBoy went off and did his own thing. In February, he released the audio for “Toxic Punk.” Even without a music video, the clip has had over 13 million views on YouTube. In March, he released a video for the single “I Ain’t Scared.” Perhaps it was a message for fans, and that he knew bad things were on the horizon?

NBA Youngboy Was Recently Taken Into FBI Custody

Eleven days after the release of “I Ain’t Scared,” YoungBoy was arrested and taken into FBI custody in Los Angeles.

The arrest involved a dramatic pursuit. YoungBoy refused to stop his car for police and later fled on foot. He was finally apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit.

His arrest related to an outstanding federal warrant. YoungBoy was one of 16 people arrested in September 2020 during a music video shoot in Baton Rouge. Police believed that a .45 pistol and a 9mm handgun they found belonged to the rapper.

YoungBoy is charged with one count of illegal possession of firearms by a felon, and possession of an unregistered weapon. According to TMZ, his attorney denied that any of the guns belonged to his client. However, if proven otherwise, it spells trouble for YoungBoy, who is on probation for aggravated assault.