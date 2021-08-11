Who Is Mark Hampton, Believed To Be Father Of Christina Ricci’s Baby

Christina Ricci is expecting! The Addams Family Values star is pregnant for a second time, but her first with Mark Hampton. Who’s Mark Hampton? Gossip Cop can fill you in.

Baby on Board

It’s been a tough few years for Ricci but things are definitely looking up. She split up with her husband of seven years, James Heerdegen, and it wasn’t exactly smooth. Police got involved and a custody battle ensued. Ricci isn’t wallowing though, for she has a new bundle of joy to look forward to.

Hair Stylist Extraordinaire

Hampton is a London-based hairstylist and makeup artist. He’s done hair for brands the likes of Hugo Boss and the Banana Republic. Ricci recently called him the “bringer of all things happy, magical, and good” on a birthday Instagram post.

Hampton’s been a force in the hair world for over a decade now, and it’s brought him all over the world. In a 2011 interview, he said one of his dreams was to work with Vogue, a dream he’s since fulfilled. He’s a fan of braids and low ponytails. You can hear him speak in this 2012 interview. As you would expect from someone in his field: he has amazing hair.

He’s worked with the rapper Grimes and Carey Mulligan as well. He got to work with Ricci a few weeks ago, but they’d already started dating by then.

How Pregnancies Usually Get Known

From the sonogram, it looks like Ricci and Hampton are already pretty far along. These posts serve as a useful reminder of how baby announcements usually happen. One or both parents will share a message with the public, and that’s all you really need.

We debunk pregnancy stories on a daily basis. Every week we see another tall tale about Kate Middleton or Katy Perry expecting children. Even Bindi Irwin, who welcomed her first baby earlier this year, is apparently expecting again. You should never believe a pregnancy story unless it comes from the parents personally.

Ricci and Hampton are wasting little time, and sound delighted to be together. The Black Snake Moan star has plenty to look forward to, especially after such a messy divorce. You can also expect to see her in The Matrix 4, coming out on December 22.

