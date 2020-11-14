Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio Dating? A History Of His Most Notable Girlfriends

“Leo is a really wonderful person,” she told Vanity Fair in 2009. “We still speak sometimes, and I’m friends with his mom. He still has one of my dogs. He’s done a lot for the environment, and I admire what he’s done. We know what we had; we were very young, and we grew together in a lot of ways. We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best.”