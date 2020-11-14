Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio Dating? A History Of His Most Notable Girlfriends

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio dating? It's an evergreen question in Hollywood, and on any given day, the answer is different. But you can be sure of a few things when it comes to The Wolf of Wall Street star: his flavor of the month is probably a model and unlikely to be older than 25. (Don't hate him; congratulate him.)
The Oscar-winning actor's list of former lovers is as prolific as his filmography. While there's some buzz that his latest girlfriend might be The One, you never know if the handsome playboy will ultimately settle for the title of eternal bachelor. Clear your schedule and join us as we take a look at his history of exes—at least the ones we know about.
Leo's first famous girlfriend was model Bridget Hall. The two were spotted "canoodling" in New York City back in 1994, when they were in their tender twenties.
Unfortunately, things soured fast. In 1998, Hall told New York Magazine "nothing happened," serving as a succinct refute of tabloid claims from the Globe that quoted her as saying, "He was lousy in bed. The sex was bad."
In 1995, DiCaprio reportedly had a fling with supermodel Naomi Campbell. While the two didn't pursue a serious relationship, they remain on friendly terms 25 years later. Need proof? Check out his friendly photobomb, which even 50 Cent found humor in.
In 1997, Leo took the big step of appearing at the premiere of Romeo + Juliet with girlfriend Kristen Zang on his arm. After a two year relationship, the model called it quits and broke his heart.
Zang, who was dumped by ex-boyfriend Nicolas Cage before he married Patricia Arquette, reportedly told a friend that she was over DiCaprio's "posse of young model-hounds" despite Zang being "the love of his life." Any attempts on DiCaprio's part to reconcile clearly failed.
Following her split from Bruce Willis, Demi Moore appeared to have taken a chance on Leo, who is exactly 12 years her junior. The two were spotted on a dinner date in 1997, but neither party confirms that they ever gave it a shot.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen were the "it" couple of the early aughts, dating on and off for six years between 1999 and 2005.
But beneath their glamorous facade, Bündchen was weathering severe emotional instability. In 2019, she told Porter that she suffered from secret panic attacks. At her lowest point, she considered jumping off the balcony of her apartment.
Bündchen realized that it was time to part ways with DiCaprio and start fresh. “No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at," she wrote in her book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. "Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."
“Leo is a really wonderful person,” she told Vanity Fair in 2009. “We still speak sometimes, and I’m friends with his mom. He still has one of my dogs. He’s done a lot for the environment, and I admire what he’s done. We know what we had; we were very young, and we grew together in a lot of ways. We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best.”
Following his split from Gisele, Leo dove right into another relationship with a leggy blonde supermodel. In 2006, he met then-20-year-old Israeli Bar Refaeli at a party in Las Vegas. The pair dated on and off for five years, with Refaeli scoring a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover during their time together.
In May 2011, their break-up was reported in Page Six. "It was amicable, they’re still friends and they are still talking," a source told the outlet. “They just grew apart and went their separate ways."
Before her marriage to Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively invested five months of 2011 getting to know Leo. The two were often spotted on trips around the globe—one day they'd be in Venice; the next, they were in Australia.
Lively seemed to have it all: supermodel looks combined with old-fashioned domestic charm (gossip blogs were obsessed with the fact that she enjoyed baking for him). Alas, it wasn't meant to be. "It’s amicable. They’re friends," a source told People in October 2011. The insider added that distance and DiCaprio’s work commitments contributed to the breakup.
For 10 months between 2011 and 2012, DiCaprio dated Victoria's Secret model (of course) Erin Heatherton.
With ten months being the equivalent of a lifetime in the world of celebrity relationships, it looked like this pairing had promise. But the two ultimately called it quits. A source told Us that there was "no bad blood" and that, "they still care about each other a lot."
"They're both just really busy. They had crazy schedules."
In 2013, Leo moved on to yet another Victoria's Secret model: Toni Garrn, 18 years his junior. The German stunner and The Revenant star reportedly dated on and off for 18 months. No word on the reason for their split, but it was official after DiCaprio was spotted leaving a Miami nightclub with 20 women.
He briefly reconnected with Garnn in 2017, but the model eventually moved on to actor Alex Pettyfer, and the two were engaged in 2019.
In 2015, DiCaprio paused from dating Victoria's Secret angels and gave a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model a try. He was linked to 25-year-old Kelly Rohrbach, but the pair broke up after a few months.
Magazines reported the usual spiel that's heard every time DiCaprio dumps his latest lady.
"They have been broken up for a few months now," a source told People. "They are very friendly and it’s super amicable ... They are both so busy ... There is no other person in the picture."
Rohrbach, who went on to make waves for her role in the film adaptation of Baywatch, later moved on to Walmart heir Steuart Walton, whom she married in 2019.
Leo spent the summer of 2016 with Danish beauty, Sports Illustrated model, and Adam Levine's ex, Nina Agdal.
The two had a wild ride together—literally. In August of that year, they were rear-ended while driving in the Hamptons. The car accident could have brought them closer together, but by May 2017, they parted ways.
"It is amicable. They remain friends," a source told People.
Leo's current flame is Agrentinian-American model and actress Camila Morrone. The pair were first spotted on a shopping trip at Barney's in LA in December 2017. Three years later, they're still going strong.
Perhaps the most promising sign of a long term commitment was their appearance at the 2020 Academy Awards, where DiCaprio was nominated for his role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. The pandemic lockdown may have also been a true test for their relationship—and so far the two seem to have passed with flying colors.
"Leo has spent 24/7 with Camila for months at his house," a source told People in August.
Morrone, who is 23 years younger than her beau, told the Los Angeles Times that their age difference is not an obstacle to their love.
“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps," she said. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."
It's hard to say whether or not he's getting closer to tying the knot, but that hasn't stopped people from guessing. Some have speculated that she's already pregnant with his child. How about the story that they already secretly wed? At the very least, plenty of fans wouldn't be surprised to hear that he might need some space after so much time together.
Let's face it: Leonardo DiCaprio is laying in the bed he made. Given his exhaustive list of past partners, and the speed at which he worked his way through them, rumors about his love life will forever swirl. And even in the face of evidence that he's committed to Camila Morrone, GossipCop continues to investigate stories about his ties to other women.
Take the constant barrage of stories that claim he's involved with Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie—whether it involves a love triangle with Brad Pitt or tales of Robbie's jealous husband.
Other have dragged ingenue Margaret Qualley into the muck, claiming that Leo's flirtation with her has devastated Morrone. Even a simple conversation with actress Emma Watson has raised eyebrows, as it took place months after DiCaprio started dating his current girlfriend.
Until we see a ring on Morrone's finger, we don't expect the stories to slow to a trickle. Heck, even if they finally make it down an aisle, we predict DiCaprio will have to fend off reports of a wandering eye. Stay tuned for his next moves.