Who Is Lea Salonga? Behind The Voice Of Two Disney Princesses

The soundtrack peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200; it also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Musical or Comedy Score.

"In terms of the voice, the orchestra would set the mood," said Solanga in a behind-the-scenes interview. "And that sort of carries you off to another place. Once you're singing with these 80 pieces that are all just somehow gelling together as one massive unit ... people don't understand the high that you get. It's nirvana."