Who Is Kortnie O’Connor? All About Jim Edmonds’ New Fiancée

News recently broke that Jim Edmonds had proposed to his current girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, and she accepted. O’Connor shared the news with the world via her Instagram, showcasing herself wearing a humongous diamond engagement ring with the caption “‘Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie.'”

Edmonds split from ex-wife Meghan King back in October 2019 after five years of marriage, with the two finalizing their divorce as of May 2021. According to Page Six, the former MLB player began his romance with O’Connor in January 2020.

You might be curious to learn more about Edmonds’ soon-to-be third wife, and we have the details.

Kortnie O’Connor Was A Friend Of Meghan King

RHOBH star Meghan King made waves in January 2020 when she revealed on her podcast Intimate Knowledge that her and then-estranged hubby Jim Edmonds had had a threesome while still together. At the time she hinted it was with his then-girlfriend, which was soon revealed to be Kortnie O’Connor.

King went on to mention O’Connor, who was unnamed at the time, had recently attended a wedding with Edmonds in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, something that rubbed King the wrong way.

“We’re getting divorced, but why couldn’t you have said to me as a friend — she’s a friend — why couldn’t she have said something to me?” King revealed on her podcast.

Edmonds had confirmed the threesome initially, but later refuted it, claiming it was all just a “joke.”

Kortnie O’Connor Had A Passion For Fashion And Became A Model

According to a feature in RUKUS magazine, O’Connor grew up in various locales in Southern California, eventually attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Around the same time, O’Connor was approached at a local mall about pursuing a modeling career. Luckily, it wasn’t a scam, as she went on to work both the runway, high fashion, and commercial print. She even posed nude for Playboy.

O’Connor’s good looks also landed her a few roles in music videos for popular musicians such as Santana and Foo Fighters, according to the magazine. While the feature mentioned working with the HBO series Entourage, currently O’Connor’s IMDB only shows credit for an appearance in documentary Playboy Cyber Girls, so it is currently unclear how valid RUKUS‘ description of her acting work is.

She Later Gave Up Her Dreams Of Becoming A VS Angel And Moved To Real Estate

According to her LinkedIn page, O’Connor acquired her real estate license in 2014 and began working at TRI Pointe in 2015 as a loan consultant and executive assistant. In 2017, she joined HÔM Sotheby’s International Realty as a real estate agent. The following year, a position as a real estate specialist at McMonigle Group is listed.

Currently working in Orange County, California, it appears O’Connor has found a successful career helping others buy homes. Her header also lists Harcourts Prime Properties, a real estate agency in Aliso Viejo, California.

She Seems Head Over Heels For Jim Edmonds

While they have publicly been dating since April 2020, Edmonds has largely been absent from O’Connor’s social media. Just this past New Year’s, O’Connor shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram celebrating the holidays with Edmond and his kids.

The former baseball star has been a little bit more open, as O’Connor has been doting his Instagram feed a bit more frequently.

We’re sure that now their engagement is official, there will be much more sharing to come.

