Who Is John Cena's New Wife Shay Shariatzadeh?

Her Professional Background

It appears Shay Sharizatzadeh has quite a different background from her new husband. According to her Linkedin profile, Sharizatzadeh graduated from The University of British Columbia with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering in 2013. Right after graduation, she accepted a position with Alpha Technologies Ltd. as an Electrical Engineer and later moving up to an Applications Engineer. In 2015, she moved on to Motorola Solutions as a Product Manager, and in December 2019 moved to her now current position of Product Manager with Sonatype, a Computer Software company based in Fulton, MD.

As Sharizatzadeh told Avigilon, she always had a passion for math and science, and she was blessed to be guided early on to her dream position. "I was lucky to meet a mentor early on in my career who told me about Product Management, which was the perfect balance of technical, business, and people skills for me."