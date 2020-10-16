Who Is John Cena's New Wife Shay Shariatzadeh?

The rumor mill has been swirling for months about the relationship between actor and pro wrestler John Cena, 43, and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, 31, and now it's official that the pair have tied the knot on October 12 in Tampa, FL.
The couple has remained very low-key about their romance, so many questions remain about Sharizatzadeh, who has never been in the public eye prior to meeting Cena. Gossip Cop is here to investigate.
It appears Shay Sharizatzadeh has quite a different background from her new husband. According to her Linkedin profile, Sharizatzadeh graduated from The University of British Columbia with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering in 2013. Right after graduation, she accepted a position with Alpha Technologies Ltd. as an Electrical Engineer and later moving up to an Applications Engineer. In 2015, she moved on to Motorola Solutions as a Product Manager, and in December 2019 moved to her now current position of Product Manager with Sonatype, a Computer Software company based in Fulton, MD.
As Sharizatzadeh told Avigilon, she always had a passion for math and science, and she was blessed to be guided early on to her dream position. "I was lucky to meet a mentor early on in my career who told me about Product Management, which was the perfect balance of technical, business, and people skills for me."
While Shariatzadeh has made great strides in her own career, she owes a lot of that drive and mentality to her mother. While speaking with Avigilon, she went on to say:
"The strongest and most hard working woman I know is my mother. The biggest lesson she taught me was to be independent and fight for the things I want in life. She is a surgeon who worked day and night so we could have a good life. While she was at the peak of her career, she gave it all up to move her family to Canada to give us a better future. She is the reason I fight to be the best version of myself, to be kind and to never give up — because, despite all the hardship, she always smiled. She is my hero."
While John Cena has remained largely tight-lipped about the relationship, Playing With Fire co-star Keegan-Michael Key gave ET a bit more context to the origins, as it was revealed their pair met while Cena was in Vancouver filming the 2019 comedy.
Key recounted that Cena had turned him down for hanging out post-shoot as he had a "previous engagement." When pressed, it appears Cena admitted to meeting Shay Shariatzadeh while dining out, telling Key that, "There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn't take my eyes off her."
It was at the red carpet for the film premiere that the couple made their official debut in 2019, just a matter of months after first meeting.
Neither Cena nor Shariarzadeh have children together or from previous relationships. It's hard to say if that will remain the case in the future, as Cena has been quoted multiple times as having no desire to have kids. Will his new wife help change his mind? Only time will tell.