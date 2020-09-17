Who Is Jennifer Garner Dating Now? She Recently Broke Up With Her Longtime Boyfriend

Since her 2018 divorce from Ben Affleck, there have been a number of stories surrounding who Jennifer Garner is dating now. The actress was most recently linked to businessman John Miller, but reports indicate that the two split sometime this year. Gossip Cop has the rundown on who Garner has dated in the past, as well as some clarity on the current rumors about who she’s dating.
Naturally, as an A-list celebrity, Jennifer Garner has dated some of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. Even before she got her big break on J.J. Abrams’ Alias and became a fixture on the big screen, Garner was easily able to nab the attention of some of the hottest stars around.
Garner met her first husband, actor Scott Foley when she made a guest appearance on Felicity in 1998. The two hit it off instantly and eventually married in 2000. The timing couldn’t have been worse for the couple, however, since Garner’s career blew up shortly after their marriage thanks to her gig on Alias. By 2003, Foley and Garner agreed to an amicable divorce and went their separate ways.
In November of that year, Foley spoke with People and explained, “Just because you decide it’s best not to be married doesn’t mean you hate each other.” The Scandal actor went on to say, “Forget me in the equation. What Jennifer went through [her sudden fame] was a one-in-a-million thing. We were up against pretty insurmountable odds.”
Garner also made it clear in a 2013 interview with Allure that there were no hard feelings between herself and Foley. “Oh, he’s a great guy,” Garner told the outlet. “We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back I’m aware we did not know what hit us.” Looking back on the relationship, Garner explained, “We didn’t have a shot,” adding,
He’s a really good guy, and we just imploded.
Both moved on with their lives, with Foley eventually marrying his wife, Marika Dominczyk, in 2007.
After breaking up with Foley, Jennifer Garner went on to engage in a brief relationship with her Alias co-star Michael Vartan. The two didn’t last long, but once again there were no hard feelings involved. In fact, they continued working together on the show, where they played love interests. The situation could have been awkward, but they actually found that they worked better as friends than romantic partners.
On the surface, it could have been a recipe for disaster.
Vartan acknowledged of his break up and subsequent working relationship with Garner in an interview with USA Today. “But Jennifer and I were best friends first, during [the romance] and after.” The two maybe even became closer after the breakup, with Garner telling Vartan about her engagement to Ben Affleck before she told the press.
Years later, after Alias ended and after Garner and Affleck announced they were getting divorced, Garner proved she hadn’t forgotten about her old friend. The actress posted an old photo of herself and Vartan as Sydney and Vaughn, their Alias characters, and wished the actor a happy birthday.
Shortly after her split from Michael Vartan, Garner began seeing Ben Affleck. They had first met on the set of Pearl Harbor and then reunited again to film Daredevil in 2002, where they played love interests Matt Murdock and Elektra. Affleck later admitted to Playboy that he and Garner fell in love during their time filming, but he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez at the time.
In 2004, Affleck and Lopez called off their engagement and a few months later, he began dating Garner. Though the two kept a relatively low profile, they were still occasionally spotted out and about, including their first public appearance together at a Red Sox baseball game. The romance unfolded quickly, with the pair getting engaged by April of 2005, which resulted in a very private wedding only two months later in June.
Six months later, Garner gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Violet. In early 2009, Garner had their second child, another daughter they named Seraphina. 2012 brought the couple’s last child, a boy named Samuel. For a few years, Garner and Affleck seemed like the ideal Hollywood couple living a fairytale life, but what transpired in 2015 proved the couple had more problems than they let on.
There were a number of reports in June 2015 that claimed Ben Affleck had taken the family’s nanny to Las Vegas for a poker tournament. Around that same time came reports that Affleck was dating the nanny. Affleck’s rep denied the report, but just a month after the news broke, Garner and Affleck announced they were getting divorced. In a statement released to People, the couple explained,
After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.
Almost a year later, Garner spoke honestly with Vanity Fair about her split from Affleck and stressed that the incident with the nanny was not the cause of the divorce. “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny,” Garner revealed. “She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes.” Despite their divorce, Garner and Affleck have stayed true to their word and remained close, with Garner supporting her ex-husband during his battle with alcoholism.
Post her divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner began dating businessman John Miller. Their very low-key romance began in October of 2018. The two got on well because they were both divorced parents, so they had a fair amount in common with one another. Earlier this year, however, Garner and Miller decided to go their separate ways. Ever protective of their privacy, no major announcement was made, they simply quietly split up.
It doesn’t seem like Garner is dating anyone at the moment. The mom of three seems content to spend her days with her kids. The rumor mill has been working in overdrive, however, speculating on who the Peppermint star is dating now. The tabloids, naturally, have been the source of the most absurd rumors.
In Touch reported this month that the romance between Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner is heating up. A dubious source informed the outlet,
They have a connection that neither of them can deny any longer. And now that they’re both single, they don’t even try to pretend. It’s getting serious.
Garner, according to the publication, was leery about starting a relationship with her old friend, “But Bradley put her at ease and said all the right things. He promised Jen he would never break her heart,” the source insisted. Gossip Cop investigated the matter and discovered it was entirely untrue. We reached out to a source close to the situation and were informed that there was no romance blossoming between Cooper and Garner.
Last year around this time, Star claimed Garner had ended her relationship with John Miller and was giving Ben Affleck a second chance at their marriage. “Jennifer misses that family life, and home has never been the same without Ben in it,” a supposed source told the outlet. “She's always believed in second chances - even third and fourth chances, if needed.”
Gossip Cop didn’t buy this phony story for even a moment. We’d recently been told by Affleck’s rep that he and his ex-wife were “happy with the situation they are in currently.” Garner went on to date Miller for several more months, while Affleck developed a relationship with his current girlfriend, Ana de Armas.
Jennifer Garner might be single now, but she may not remain so for too long. Though the tabloids will speculate endlessly about who they think she’s dating or should date, the person with the final word on the subject is, and always will be, Garner.