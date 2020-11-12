Who Is Ice Cube's Wife? All About Kimberly Woodruff

Ice Cube, born O'Shea Jackson, is a rapper, actor, and filmmaker who's best known for being a founding member of Compton rap group N.W.A. But his extensive resume (and impressive net worth) might not exist if he hadn't had a loyal partner through the years. As they say, "Behind every successful man, there is a strong woman." Here's what we know about Ice Cube's wife of almost three decades, Kimberly Woodruff.
Kimberly Woodruff was born on September 23, 1970. Little is known about her background, as she prefers to keep her personal life private. However, a source describes the matriarch as the "backbone" of the family and Ice Cube's career.
Unlike other celebrity spouses who revel in the limelight, Woodruff only makes public appearances to support her husband's various professional projects.
There are conflicting reports about the origins of Ice Cube and Woodruff's relationship. Some sources say they were high school sweethearts; others say they met in 1998 when Woodruff was a college student.
“The first time I saw her, the first thing that went through my head was, ‘Wow, that could be your woman,'" Ice Cube said in a 2014 interview on Bethenny. "That was the first thought in my head, and I didn’t know her."
However, Woodruff wasn't exactly quick to accept his advances.
"I approached her and she wasn't having it," he continued. "She did not dig me; I think she was in a relationship. Six months later, it was different. I got the number then—I was in!" Cube says the difference was that she was newly single and that he came with a different swagger. "The second time [we met] we had a chance to really talk a little bit and she had a chance to really catch my flavor. She fell in love with your boy, what can you say?"
Actress Alexandra Shipp, who portrayed Ice Cube's wife in the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton, had a chance to meet Woodruff to prepare for her role. According to her first impressions, Woodruff serves as her husband's "right-hand man" and is "the dopest woman ever."
"They are each other's cheerleader, they are each other's business partner, they are each other's best friends," she added.
"It's a true partnership," Ice Cube said in honor of their 21st anniversary. "I respect my wife and she respects me. We really want to be around each other and it's just fun."
When asked if seeing her still gives him the butterflies, his answer is a definitive yes.
Ice Cube and Woodruff have five children together: sons O'Shea Jr. (29), Darrell (27), and Shareef (24), and twin daughters Karima and Deja (26).
Little is known about their upbringing. However, it's been reported that when the kids visit their folks, they head to mom and pop's swanky 6-bedroom home in Marina del Rey, purchased from actor Jean-Claude Van Damme for $7.25 million.
Their eldest child, O'Shea Jr., keeps the highest-profile and has successfully followed in his father's career footsteps. After studying screenwriting at the University of Southern California, he broke into the film world with an acting gig in 2014. The role? Playing a younger version of his pops in Straight Outta Compton.
Since then, O'Shea Jr. has starred alongside Aubrey Plaza in Ingrid Goes West, as well as 50 Cent and Gerard Butler in Den of Thieves.
Their second son Darrell is a rapper who goes by the moniker Doughboy—the name of his father's character in Boyz n the Hood. It's reported that he helps scout talent for his dad's record label Lench Mob.
But not all of the kids made a beeline for the show biz world. Their youngest child Karima is said to have two master's degrees and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. from the School of Public Affairs and Administration at Rutgers University. She also served as a family service specialist in the State of New Jersey.
Judging by their accomplishments, it sounds like Woodruff did a good job keeping them level-headed and on the right track.
"My wife, she's been there through thick and thin," said Ice Cube. While he says he does his share to keep the family unit strong, he certainly doesn't deny her credit for the work she puts in. "I travel a lot so she's holding it down."