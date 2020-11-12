Who Is Ice Cube's Wife? All About Kimberly Woodruff

"I approached her and she wasn't having it," he continued. "She did not dig me; I think she was in a relationship. Six months later, it was different. I got the number then—I was in!" Cube says the difference was that she was newly single and that he came with a different swagger. "The second time [we met] we had a chance to really talk a little bit and she had a chance to really catch my flavor. She fell in love with your boy, what can you say?"