Who Is Halsey Dating? Everyone The Pop Singer Has Been Linked To

It's no wonder why American songstress Halsey is revered as a pop culture phenom. From the moment she hit the mainstream scene with her 2015 album Badlands, she's been adored for smashing music genres and gender norms—and for giving a voice to her generation. But Halsey's dating life is just as fascinating to fans as her work. Over the past few years, she's been linked to a number of high-profile romantic partners. We're taking a look at the men and women Halsey has loved, lost, and likely relied on as inspiration for her music.
Halsey's first relationship in the spotlight was with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. The two reportedly met at one of his concerts in 2014, and some fans speculate that Halsey's EP Room 93—released the same year—was named after a hotel room they shared.
But the relationship faded quickly, and Halsey's song "Colors" is rumored to be written about the end of their journey. "[It's] about being in a relationship with someone and kind of watching the vibrancy slowly start to leak out of them," she said in a SiriusXM interview. "You can kind of see them start to fade to gray ... And you wish you had them back the way that they used to be."
Halsey clearly has no leftover feelings for Healy. In a 2015 interview with Billboard, she summed up the dynamics of their relationship in a nutshell. "I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched," she said.
"But if you think he's the first red-wine-drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I've been associated with," she added, "you're out of your [expletive] mind."
Talk about a complicated relationship. From 2015-2016, Halsey dated Norwegian producer Lido, who worked on her studio debut Badlands. Even after the two called it quits, they continued to live together while she promoted the album.
In 2017, Halsey told Rolling Stone, “I had killed off a version of myself just so we could make our love work. Sometimes you’re in a relationship for so long and you become a different person. You lose yourself because you change for that person.”
“I put the seal on that relationship and fully purged myself of the feelings for that person at the same time as I finished my record.”
But the two didn't entirely close the book on their partnership. The exes continue to collaborate on music—even as recently as this year, when Lido helped produce six tracks for Halsey's certified Platinum album Manic.
"There were times when [we] really [expletive] hated each other, and we’d still be working on music," Halsey said in a 2017 interview with Dazed. "Everyone we knew was laughing at us, like, ‘What the f--- is wrong with you?’ And there were definitely some nights where we’d be in the studio and we’d go in hating each other and leave rekindled with some sort of closure."
She also admits that her 2017 single with Quavo, "Lie", was written about Lido. ("Please don't take this as a threat/All I'm sayin' is if you don't love me no more then lie.") Even if their romance is doomed, at least they can make sparks fly in the studio.
Oakland rapper G-Eazy first met Halsey at a party in 2017, and the two immediately sparked rumors of a romantic relationship upon the release of their song "Him & I." They went Instagram official in August of that year, and both poured their hearts out in interviews over the next 10-plus months.
In a December 2017 interview with Paper, G-Eazy said the two related on "almost every single level."
"We could talk for hours endlessly," he said. "She's been through a lot in her personal life, in her professional life. It shocks me all the time that she's as young as she is, because even I'll forget sometimes and think she's my age and forget that she's five years younger."
But in July 2018, Halsey took to Instagram stories to announce that they had split.
"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," she wrote. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best."
Days later, she cried her way through a performance of "Sorry" at a Michigan concert.
To make matters worse, Marie Claire then published a pre-break-up interview with Halsey, in which she gushes about her ex. "I haven’t found someone who matches every version of me until him," she said. "Like, he’s my left sneaker. For every version of him, there’s a version of me to match.”
The two were on and off again over the next few months, but by October it was officially over—just in time for Halsey to release "Without Me." The song is apparently about G-Eazy's cheating ways, which was the ultimate reason for their demise:
"You don't have to say just what you did/I already know/I had to go and find out from them/So tell me how's it feel."
Two months after parting ways with G-Eazy for good, Halsey hooked up with British musician Yungblud.
In an interview with radio station 97.1 AMP, she revealed that she made the first move, sliding into his DMs with her number.
"I was sitting at home and ... I really wanted to have a real conversation with someone," said Halsey. "I just got in an Uber by myself, went downtown, and we just met up at a bar. Total stranger, I've never met him before."
By August 2019, they were still going strong. Halsey posted a birthday message for Yungblud on Instagram, writing, "Everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it ... You leave an irrevocable shine on every soul you come in contact with. Mine is gleaming ... Happy birthday, I love you."
Earlier that year, the two released the song "11 Minutes," sharing a serious kiss in a music video for the track.
But by October it was over. In a since-deleted tweet, Halsey wrote, "Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone [expletive] up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.”
In a follow-up, she added, "now u know what u know ????"
In the same month that she announced her split from Yungblud, Halsey stepped out with her next boyfriend, American Horror Story star Evan Peters.
Although they had been spotted on a date at Six Flags Magic Mountain a month earlier, Halsey made their status Instagram official after a Halloween party where they dressed as Sonny and Cher. They also confirmed things on an episode of Ellen days later.
Their relationship was a very long time in the making. Halsey has been professing her crush on Peters over social media from as far back as 2012. In one since-deleted tweet, she wrote, "Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers…." A year later, she made a follow-up appeal. “Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” she tweeted.
But then something mysterious happened in March 2020. Halsey scrubbed her Instagram account of Peters and gave no explanation.
In June, days after Halsey has posted a video in support of Black Lives Matter protests, Peters retweeted a video of police chasing down looters. He later claimed he "unknowingly" shared it and apologized for offending anyone. But when a Twitter user chimed in to say “@Evan_Peters is this why Halsey broke up with you,” Halsey liked the tweet.
Halsey is now reportedly seeing British model and actress Cara Delevingne.
Delevingne appeared in a music video for Halsey's single "Nightmare" in 2019. But the two are tied by personal experience as well: their respective exes, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy, are currently an item.
“Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they’ve been having a laugh together," a source told The Sun. "It’s all very casual and just a bit of fun. Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they’re fine about seeing other people ... They’ve both been very open about their sexuality and just want to enjoy themselves so they’re both on the same wavelength."
Neither have confirmed the report, but perhaps we'll know more when we get the lyrics to future Halsey songs.