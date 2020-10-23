Who Is Emilia Clarke Dating? Everything We Know

She Could Be Seeing Doctor Who

Matt Smith has been the topic of romance rumors before. The Daily Mail spotted the Doctor Who star on what could have been a dinner date with Clarke. Not long before that though, she was spotted in the park with director Tom Turner. It's most likely that Clarke is just a lovely person with many friends, so all Gossip Cop can say for sure is she prefers to keep her personal life private. Here are some of the more egregious rumors we've confronted about her love life.