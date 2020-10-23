Who Is Emilia Clarke Dating? Everything We Know

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has tabloids in a frenzy. As rumors abound as to who she's dating, Gossip Cop looks to set the record straight. Emily in Paris star Lily Collins recently got engaged to Clarke's ex-boyfriend Charlie McDowell, so now's as good a time as any to learn what Clarke's up to.
Matt Smith has been the topic of romance rumors before. The Daily Mail spotted the Doctor Who star on what could have been a dinner date with Clarke. Not long before that though, she was spotted in the park with director Tom Turner. It's most likely that Clarke is just a lovely person with many friends, so all Gossip Cop can say for sure is she prefers to keep her personal life private. Here are some of the more egregious rumors we've confronted about her love life.
The Fight Club star has been spotted with model Nicole Poturalski. Before tabloids caught wind of that pairing, it was common to connect him to Clarke. Pitt and Clarke spent time together at a charity auction which caused tabloids to run rampant with speculation. HollywoodLife reported that Pitt left with a crush on Clarke, while NW claimed he left with "Em's digits." That tabloid got its report from a "good friend of the actor," but what kind of friend would reveal that kind of information to the tabloid press? Everyone was there to raise money, not to find dates.
In an utterly random pairing, Woman's Day reported that the Her actor had a crush on the "totally hot" Clarke. After seeing her on Game of Thrones, Pratt wanted to "take her out for dinner and see where it goes." Pratt was already seeing Katherine Schwarzenegger when this story came out, and now they've gotten married. Had the tabloid been paying closer attention, it wouldn't have said both Clarke and Pratt were single when obviously he was not.
David and Victoria Beckham have been together for decades, which meant Gossip Cop was suspicious of a Woman's Day story claiming that David had been caught flirting with Clarke at a Fleetwood Mac concert. The article claimed that Victoria was furious after seeing a photo of David with the woman "he's been lusting over for years." We busted this story by noting that Victoria had posted a photo with David on Instagram, as she does frequently. There was no trouble at home for the Beckhams, nor was there any flirtation with Clarke.