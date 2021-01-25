Who Is Dr. Miami? Why Michael Salzhauer Is The Most Controversial Plastic Surgeon Today

"The first My Story I posted was a girl getting a tummy tuck and it got 2,000 views," he continued. "I went home and showed my daughter and she was like, 'That's a lot for Snapchat, usually people get like 20 views.' So, the next day we did it again and the number of views grew. Within a month we had about 100,000 daily views, and now it’s up to 700,000 plus views every day."