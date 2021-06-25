Who Is Dove Cameron Dating? What We Know About Her Relationship Status

Who is Dove Cameron dating? The 25-year-old actress and singer has been through multiple long-term relationships over the years, but ever since her 2017 announcement that she’s bisexual, fans have kept a close eye on her dating life.

Cameron stirred the pot in 2020 when she tweeted that her Disney characters Liv and Maddie were bisexual and gay, respectively. But does she have a partner in real life in 2021? Get the scoop on who Dove Cameron’s current relationship status.

Based on her dating history, Cameron isn’t the casual dating type. The provocative Descendants star has had two significant others in her life and both relationships were long enough to raise the possibility of marriage.

Ryan McCartan

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

In 2013, Cameron began dating her Liv and Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan. The couple looked picture perfect on social media and even made music together under the name The Girl and The Dreamcatcher. In April 2016, they announced their engagement on Instagram.

But by October, the couple called it quits and drama ensued. In a 2020 Instagram story, McCartan accused Cameron of cheating on him during their time together.

“Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president. I truly didn’t think I would be able to make it through that part of my life,” he wrote. “I’m proudest of the light that came from the darkness. And my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness I had into positive life changes and a new way forward.”

Cameron hit back in a subtle way, liking a tweet from a fan that read, “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did.”

In 2019, Cameron admitted to Seventeen that she painted a very one-dimensional portrait of their relationship on social media.

“It was my first ever real relationship, and it was on-screen and off-screen,” she said. “A lot of what I went through in that first relationship, the very low-lows, I did not make public. I was under the impression that I had to make everything look perfect all the time and my partner definitely put that in my ear. People thought I was sharing loads, but I hardly shared anything.”

McCartan tried to put things to rest after the cheating allegation blew up. He told fans in an Instagram post that he and Cameron’s “dysfunctional” relationship boiled down to them being young and immature.

Thomas Doherty

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

By December 2016, Cameron moved on to Scottish actor (and her Descendants 2 co-star) Thomas Doherty. The couple kept things long-distance, with Cameron in the U.S. and Doherty living in London. The blonde starlet said it worked out perfectly because both were very busy with their careers.

“We’re dating. I’m keeping it sort of… we’re keeping it to ourselves, because everything is just so more romantic and real when it’s yours and it’s private,” Cameron told People. “So we are keeping the details to ourselves, but yeah, we’re dating.”

They stayed together for nearly four years but broke up in December 2020, mid-pandemic. Cameron made the announcement via social media:

hi all. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time. — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) December 12, 2020

Early this month, she confessed that the split did a number on her. She told ET that her latest single “LazyBaby” was inspired by the aftermath of her time with Doherty.

“The breakup f–ked me up,” Cameron said. “It was really hard, and I needed something that was going to get me from where I was, in the mourning process, into the other side.”

The good news is that she and Doherty remain on friendly terms and he loves the track.

“I think if you loved somebody that deeply, you’re always going to love them that deeply,” she added. “He’s one of my favorite people in the world… I don’t think we could ever be not in a good place. Even when we were breaking up.”

Who Is Dove Cameron Dating In 2021?

Cameron told People she believes each person has multiple soulmates. If that’s true, who is her current one? According to a report from E! News, many people believe her current beau is musician Alexander 23.

At the very least, they make a convincing couple in the music video for “LazyBaby.” Check out the last scenes, in which Cameron runs off the set and into his arms. She then plants a huge kiss on him:

Reps for both artists have not commented on the matter. However, a source told JustJared that the making of the music video kicked off a casual relationship.

“Alexander was actually cast as the love interest in Dove’s video and they met for the first time on set,” said the insider. “They’ve been casually dating for the past month and a half, though it’s not official just yet.”

Stay tuned to see where things go with the two maybe-lovebirds.